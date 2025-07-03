Robert Plant Guests On Paul Weller's New Track 'Clive's Song'

(Warner) Paul Weller releases a fourth track from his hotly anticipated new album Find El Dorado. Featuring none other than Robert Plant, "Clive's Song" reflects Paul's escalating fascination with the vanguard of folk and blues artists who emerged in Britain and Ireland in the 1960s and early 1970s. Clive Palmer - founding member of Incredible String Band - wrote "Clive's Song" for Hamish Imlach, who recorded it on his 1971 album Old Rarity.
Though the song remains relatively undiscovered, avowed folk and blues aficionado Robert Plant didn't need persuading when Paul invited him to Black Barn Studio for the resulting session. For fellow West Midlander, Steve Cradock, it all amounted to an indisputable highlight.
Plant is a walking treasury of tales that stretch way back before Led Zeppelin. He regaled everyone present with tales of going to see Son House and Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee when the American Folk Blues Festival reached Birmingham Town Hall in 1967. And then when the music started, he and Paul swapped between harmonies and lead vocals, pausing only for Robert to grab one of many harmonicas he had brought with him and unleash a solo that billows through the song like a gust front through a wheat field.
"Clive's Song" follows the release of "I Started A Joke" and "Lawdy Rolla"/ "Pinball," available now on limited edition 7" vinyl. Click HERE to order.
Find El Dorado is a bold and personal collection of reinterpretations that shine new light on some of the songs that have shaped Paul Weller. It isn't just a covers album - it's a tribute to the music that's guided Weller through his life and career. Revisiting songs that have long lived in the corners of his memory, he infuses each one with fresh meaning, reverence, and emotional insight.
Paul Weller Announces New Covers Album 'Find El Dorado
Paul Weller Announces First North American Tour Since 2017
Paul Weller Pushes Back Release Of New Album 'On Sunset'
Scorpions Recording Home Town Show For 60th Anniversary Live Album- Robert Plant Guests On Paul Weller's New Track 'Clive's Song'- Black Sabbath- more
Lee Brice Teams With The Traler Park For 'Said No Country Boy Ever'- Chas Collins Celebrating July 4th With 'No Place I'd Rather Be'- Jason Aldean- more
De La Soul Get Animated Foir 'Rock Co.Kane Flow' Video- 41 Team Up With A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie For 'Naked' Video- more
Sites and Sounds: Montana Folk Festival Coming to Butte (And It's Free!)
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 1: Sax Man and Pals Set Sail in Europe
5 Star: Styx - Circling from Above
Quick Flicks: Re-Animator 40th Anniversary
Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments
Scorpions Recording Home Town Show For 60th Anniversary Live Album
Robert Plant Guests On Paul Weller's New Track 'Clive's Song'
Gibson To Honor Black Sabbath At Historic 'Back to the Beginning' Reunion Event
Spiritbox To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live
Yungblud Scores His Third No. 1 UK Album With 'IDOLS'
Watch Bruce Dickinson's 'Gods Of War' Lyric Video
Giant Stream 'It's Not Right' Lyric Video
FM Announce New Album With 'Living on the Run'