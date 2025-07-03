Robert Plant Guests On Paul Weller's New Track 'Clive's Song'

(Warner) Paul Weller releases a fourth track from his hotly anticipated new album Find El Dorado. Featuring none other than Robert Plant, "Clive's Song" reflects Paul's escalating fascination with the vanguard of folk and blues artists who emerged in Britain and Ireland in the 1960s and early 1970s. Clive Palmer - founding member of Incredible String Band - wrote "Clive's Song" for Hamish Imlach, who recorded it on his 1971 album Old Rarity.

Though the song remains relatively undiscovered, avowed folk and blues aficionado Robert Plant didn't need persuading when Paul invited him to Black Barn Studio for the resulting session. For fellow West Midlander, Steve Cradock, it all amounted to an indisputable highlight.

Plant is a walking treasury of tales that stretch way back before Led Zeppelin. He regaled everyone present with tales of going to see Son House and Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee when the American Folk Blues Festival reached Birmingham Town Hall in 1967. And then when the music started, he and Paul swapped between harmonies and lead vocals, pausing only for Robert to grab one of many harmonicas he had brought with him and unleash a solo that billows through the song like a gust front through a wheat field.

"Clive's Song" follows the release of "I Started A Joke" and "Lawdy Rolla"/ "Pinball," available now on limited edition 7" vinyl. Click HERE to order.

Find El Dorado is a bold and personal collection of reinterpretations that shine new light on some of the songs that have shaped Paul Weller. It isn't just a covers album - it's a tribute to the music that's guided Weller through his life and career. Revisiting songs that have long lived in the corners of his memory, he infuses each one with fresh meaning, reverence, and emotional insight.

