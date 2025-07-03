Spiritbox To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

(PAA) Don't miss Spiritbox's late-night television debut on July 7th on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The 2x GRAMMY-nominated band, celebrated for pushing the boundaries of modern heavy music, will perform a track from their explosive sophomore album Tsunami Sea, out now via Pale Chord / Rise Records.

Known for their genre-defying sound and powerful live performances, the appearance marks a major moment for the band as they bring their signature intensity to the national stage for the very first time.

Tsunami Sea debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Hard Rock Albums and #26 on the Billboard 200, earning critical acclaim for its seamless blend of crushing heaviness, ethereal melody, and technical brilliance. With over 31 million global streams and singles like "Perfect Soul," "Soft Spine," and "No Loss, No Love" making waves across streaming and radio, Spiritbox continues to carve out their own lane.

