Watch Bruce Dickinson's 'Gods Of War' Lyric Video

(FunHouse) Ahead of the release of Bruce Dickinson's re-worked version of his classic 1994 album, now titled More Balls To Picasso, the lyric video for lead single "Gods Of War" has dropped.
With a timely message and a fresh, contemporary production, "Gods Of War," features Brazilian composer Antonio Teoli's unique contribution, adding indigenous instruments from the Amazon at the beginning of the track. It is a striking taste of the newly reimagined album and brings to life the roaringly full-throttle and ambitious for its time collection of supremely crafted and realised songs.
Following the release, Dickinson heads out on his first extensive North American solo tour in almost 30 years in support of 2024's studio album The Mandrake Project, with a setlist encompassing his entire solo career.
