Yungblud Scores His Third No. 1 UK Album With 'IDOLS'

(PPRG) Gibson is proud to congratulate internationally acclaimed British rocker, Yungblud, whose fourth studio album IDOLS has debuted as the #1 album in the UK this week on the Official Albums Chart. IDOLS--the first installment of a double album--marks Yungblud, aka Dominic Harrison's third #1 album in the UK.

Yungblud's #1 chart debut caps a thrilling week for the Gibson artist, including headlining the second annual installment of his own music festival creation BludFest Festival in Milton Keynes, England (June 21).

Yungblud created BludFest with the intention of curating a more inclusive, accessible, and affordable festival experience for his community of music fans. During the successful sophomore year of the day-long BludFest, he was joined by Billy Idol during the headline set, with a supporting bill including Chase Atlantic, blackbear, Denzel Curry, as well as British rising stars Rachel Chinouriri and Nieve Ella. Gibson provided a pop-up guitar shop onsite for festival goers to try guitars and take photos with Yungblud's signature Epiphone SG Jr. Yungblud also signed one of his signature guitars and gave it away directly to one lucky fan during Bludfest. Additionally, the Gibson Garage London will have an extremely limited amount of Yungblud's signature SG Jr.'s signed by the artist himself.

Yungblud sat down with the Gibson Gazette to talk about the inspiration for IDOLS, "I hit 27 and I thought the first iteration of Yungblud had come to a close and come to an end. I really wanted to create something that would stretch the imagination right now and, fundamentally, attempt something classic and timeless. Not to sound like the past, but to take the listener out of any period of time. Music at the minute is so much about dopamine and less about depth, and that's why songs are big for a second and then they fall off the face of the earth. Everyone is putting a time limit on their ideas by making it so specific. We really wanted to make something larger than life and ambitious, and big. I want bedroom producers to sh*t themselves!" Check it out here

