Cody Parks and the Dirty South Bringing Country Metal To The Masses

(Facci) Country metal band Cody Parks and the Dirty South are currently writing new music and continue to tour throughout the rest of 2025. Cody Parks and The Dirty South aren't your typical Nashville country band. Founded in 2019 by frontman and songwriter Cody Parks, the band united around his vision of blending his Southern roots with a hard hitting, heavy metal sound. The result? A genre all their own: Country Metal-best described as "Def Leppard on cornbread."

Drawing inspiration from legends like Motley Crue, Ratt, and Pantera, The Dirty South injects heavy riffs and explosive breakdowns into country music, transforming Nashville's Music Row into a Sunset Strip-worthy phenomenon. Their 2023 EP, Smothered & Covered, turned heads with singles climbing to #2 and #7 on iTunes, earning them a spot in the social media spotlight and growing their Spotify listener base to over 237,000 monthly fans.

Now, with the release of their EP Country Metal, Vol. 1, the band is gearing up to hit the road in 2025, bringing their high-octane sound to a city near you. Crank it up and experience the unstoppable energy of Cody Parks and The Dirty South!

Tour Dates

July 11 - Greenville, SC - Doc Tavern

July 12 - Sparta, NC - Leather and Lace Bike Rally

July 18 - Twin Lakes, WI - Country Thunder

July 24 - Bristol, TN - The Stockyard

July 26 - Cumberland, MD - Rock The Mountain

July 27 - Winchester, VA - The Monument

July 31- August 1 - Sturgis, SD - Kickstands

August 15 - Bourbonnais, IL -Sammy's Pizza 72nd Ann. Party

August 16 - Glen Fora, IL - Northwoods Rock Rally 2025

August 17 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi

August 31 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall

September 2 - Indianapolis, IN - Turntable

September 3 - Cincinnati, OH - Ludlow Lounge

September 4 - Columbus, OH - King of Clubs

September 5 - Saginaw, MI - The Vault

September 6 - Warrendale, PA - Jergels Rhythm Grille

September 7 - Rochester, NNY - Montage Music Hall

September 21- Nashville, TN - Chiefs

More Dates to be follow

