David Guetta Gets 'Together' With HYPATON And Bonnie Tyler

(Warner) Just in time for the 4th of July, 14x Grammy-nominated global icon David Guetta ignites an energetic club-ready new single entitled "Together" with HYPATON and Bonnie Tyler out now.
Over the last year, Guetta has quietly incorporated "TOGETHER" into his DJ sets around the world, introducing it to packed crowds in clubs and stadiums alike. As such, it has emerged as a sought-after fan favorite, surging online with over 1 million views from teasers posted by David Guetta ahead of the official release.
Meeting audience demand, the track sees Guetta and HYPATON recharge and reup the timeless hook from Bonnie Tyler's "Total Eclipse of the Heart (Turn Around)" as a party-starting call-to-the-dancefloor. "TOGETHER" revolves around a propulsive dancefloor-driven rhythm and melodic neon synths, while the recognizable refrain resonates, "And I need you now tonight. (And I need you). And I need you more than ever."
Guetta is simply nonstop in 2025. Continuing another historic creative partnership, he also reteamed with 9x Grammy-nominated superstar Sia on the powerful new anthem, Beautiful People" which captured #1 on Billboard's Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart, giving Guetta his record-breaking 18th chart-topper at Dance Radio. He has the most #1s since the chart first began in 2003.
Meanwhile, his 2024 smash "Forever Young" with Ava Max and 80's hitmakers Alphaville vaulted into the Top 10 at Top 40 radio and also hit #1 on Billboard's Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart, "Forever Young" was preceded by Guetta's collaboration with OneRepublic, "I Don't Wanna Wait," and his Grammy-nominated smash hits "I'm Good (Blue)" with Bebe Rexha and "Baby Don't Hurt Me" with Anne-Marie and Coi Leray.
Guetta just began his 2025 summer residencies in Ibiza with his legendary F*** Me I'm Famous! at Ushuaïa on Mondays and his new Galactic Circus at UNVRS on Fridays and will play at festivals around Europe.
