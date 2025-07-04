Hear Russell Dickerson 'Sippin' On Top Of The World'

(The GreenRoom) Russell Dickerson releases his new track, "Sippin' On Top Of The World," written by Travis Wood, Casey Brown, and Hunter Phelps. Marking one of the first outside cuts of his career, the euphoric feel-good rocker is guaranteed to make you smile. The release follows the recent announcement of Dickerson's highly anticipated fourth studio album, FAMOUS BACK HOME, out Aug. 22 (via Triple Tigers).
"Sippin' On Top Of The World" celebrates life's simple joys and the gratitude that comes with them. The song trades stress for freedom, hitting open country roads in a Chevy. With no city traffic, a six-pack from the Texaco, and a girl riding shotgun, it paints a picture of small-town contentment-where cold beer, front porch sunsets, and good company make it feel like the luckiest life around. It's not about postcard perfection-it's about perspective. A laid-back groove and vivid storytelling make the track an ode to slowing down and soaking up the good life.
Dickerson is also riding high on the success of his latest and fastest-rising single, "Happen To Me," which marks a major career milestone as his biggest streaming debut to date-surpassing 120+ million streams, breaking into the Top 15 on country radio, reaching No. 1 on SiriusXM's The Highway, and continuing its rise on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
