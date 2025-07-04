Justine Blazer Shares '4th Of July' Feat Rob Mayes and Steve O'Brien

(Anchor) Justine Blazer is making fireworks of her own this Independence Day with the release of a brand-new collaboration titled "4th of July." Out now across all streaming platforms, the song features rising country singer and actor Rob Mayes (best known for his starring role in the hit Netflix film The Neon Highway alongside Beau Bridges, Lee Brice, and Pam Tillis) and acclaimed Nashville songwriter Steve O'Brien, whose impressive catalog includes country staples like "Rock My World" by Brooks & Dunn.

Written by Justine Blazer, Rob Mayes, and Steve O'Brien and produced, engineered, and mixed by Blazer at her own Ten7Teen Studios, "4th of July" is a mid-tempo country-pop gem that captures the electricity of a fleeting but unforgettable summer romance. With playful lyrics like "Was it the jar we were passing or the Delta 8 gummies we ate / Or that Hall and Oates song that somebody just played," the track blends humor, nostalgia, freedom, and passion, with Rob Mayes' magnetic vocals at the forefront.

"This is kind of a crazy story, actually," Justine shares. "The stars aligned, magic happened, and the timing was perfect. This surprise collaboration came together literally last week in just a two-day window, from concept to completion. We all got in a room not knowing what we were going to write or say. After talking about life and emotions, the ideas started flowing. We wrote the song, made a work tape, recorded it, produced it, and completed the mix and master - all within 48 hours. That's not typical! But, we knew we had something special and didn't want to wait a whole year to release it. We wanted it out this 4th of July."

As if releasing a summer anthem wasn't enough, Blazer also continues to rack up industry recognition, earning an incredible 17 nominations at the 2025 Josie Music Awards, taking place Nov 2, 2025 at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, TN, the largest independent music awards show in the world. The nods span multiple categories, including Music Producer of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, and Vocal Event of the Year for her soulful collaboration with Lauren Anderson on "Ain't No Cure Like The Blues."

Related Stories

News > Justine Blazer