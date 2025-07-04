Kesha Releases New Album '. (PERIOD)'

(BHM) Kesha is celebrating Independence Day with today's long awaited arrival of her acclaimed new album, . (PERIOD), available everywhere now via her own Kesha Records. An array of formats and exclusive bundles are on offer, including standard CD, digital album, and limited edition Punish Me Pink vinyl, available exclusively at the official kesha.store.

Hailed by Rolling Stone in a four-out-of-five-star rave as "a frisky pop record that delights in throwing things at the wall and seeing what sticks," . (PERIOD) has quickly been met by explosive praise for such standout tracks as "THE ONE.," which debuted No. 1 on iTunes US across all genres.

. (PERIOD) further includes such instant fan favorites as "BOY CRAZY.," joined by an official music video out now on Kesha's official YouTube channel. Directed by Kesha, Brett Loudermilk & Zain Curtis, the NSFW visual was met by widespread media attention from the likes of Rolling Stone, Stereogum, Billboard, and People, the latter of which wrote, "Kesha is getting raunchy...The clip (for "BOY CRAZY.") finds her in the midst of a filthy party reminiscent of Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper painting... As the chorus comes in, the men (wearing a wide range of clothing, some in nearly nothing) all dance around the GRAMMY-nominated artist and begin to cause a sexually-charged ruckus at the table."

"ATTENTION!" - released as a standalone single separately from the standard album - features pop disruptor Slayyyter and rising UK artist Rose Gray, both of whom are accompanying Kesha as special guests on her just underway North American headline tour, which kicked off earlier this week with a spectacular show before a sold out crowd of over 18,000 ecstatic "Animals" at West Valley City, UT's Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre.

Related Stories

Kesha Releases New Track 'The One.'

Kesha Announces New Platform For Music Creators

Kesha Goes 'Boy Crazy' With New Single

Kesha's The Drew Barrymore Show Appearance Goes Online

News > Kesha