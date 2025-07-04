Musicians Buzz As Oasis Launches Reunion Tour

(Muse Group) The buzz around Oasis's first world tour since 2009 is real. As the band kicks off their first show today in Cardiff, Muse Group - the company behind Ultimate Guitar and MuseScore - released new data showing the most-played and learned Oasis songs across both platforms over the past year.

Long-awaited reunion boosted playing: The legendary band ended their career on a sour note in 2009. So when news of a world tour and reunion broke in August 2024, it quickly made headlines. Fans began placing bets on whether the tour would actually happen or if the rival brothers would clash again.

One thing's for sure - everyone started playing Oasis songs, whether to get ready for the show or just revisit the music. After August 27, views of Oasis tracks on Ultimate Guitar doubled; Wonderwall alone went from 100,000 to 200,000 views per week. Interest has dipped slightly since, but Oasis songs are still played 20-30% more than before. A similar boost was seen on MuseScore - views during the week of the tour announcement grew by 2.5 times.

On Ultimate Guitar, Oasis ranks seventh overall and fourth in the rock genre - ahead of giants like Nirvana, Green Day, Metallica, Pink Floyd, and Arctic Monkeys. But they're still behind The Beatles, who were a major influence on Noel, and Radiohead, another standout from the UK scene.

Shared favorites: "Wonderwall," "Don't Look Back in Anger," "Champagne Supernova"

Top-10 Oasis tabs on Ultimate Guitar

Wonderwall - 6,143,269 views

Don't Look Back in Anger - 3,565,926 views

Champagne Supernova - 1,249,660 views

Married with Children - 1,111,539 views

Stand by Me - 1,066,048 views

Live Forever - 884,836 views

Half the World Away - 792,175 views

Stop Crying Your Heart Out - 528,558 views

Don't Go Away - 492,306 views

Supersonic - 479,377 views

Top-10 Oasis scores on MuseScore

Wonderwall - 148,010 views

Don't Look Back In Anger - 127,994 views

Champagne Supernova - 21,028 views

Stop Crying Your Heart Out - 19,709 views

Half The World Away - 16,715 views

Whatever - 14,533 views

Live Forever - 11,077 views

Supersonic - 7,599 views

Stand By Me - 7,001 views

She's Electric - 6,035 views

Nobody expected to see any song other than "Wonderwall" as the most popular. It leads the list with over 6M views. Next comes "Don't Look Back in Anger," which has a special symbolic meaning for many people, with 3.5M views. It's followed by "Champagne Supernova" with 1.2M views, a song that Noel described as "probably as psychedelic as I'll ever get." Despite never being released as a single, "Married with Children" remains a favorite for its simple chords and sarcastic lyrics - it gained 1M views among guitarists. "Stop Crying Your Heart Out", one of their biggest post-2000 ballads, still gets over half a million views. "Don't Go Away," another unique guitar entry, and "Supersonic," their debut single recorded in a day, close out the top 10.

Musicians on MuseScore chose the same top three songs, but the rest of the list looks quite different. "Stop Crying Your Heart Out," which sounds even more melancholic on piano, comes in fourth place. "Half the World Away," best known as the theme from the British sitcom The Royle Family, also ranks higher among pianists. Unique to MuseScore are the Beatles-style songs "Whatever" and "She's Electric," which highlight a softer, more melodic side of Oasis. Other songs that appear throughout the list include "Live Forever," "Supersonic," and "Stand by Me."

Popularity spike by countries

The biggest jump in weekly views after the tour announcement on both platforms came from the United Kingdom. On MuseScore, views there grew nearly four times, while on Ultimate Guitar they rose by about 4.2 times. This strong response is no surprise, as Oasis remains one of the most iconic bands to come out of the UK. Latin America also showed impressive growth, with views quadrupling on Ultimate Guitar and doubling on MuseScore - a sign of the region's strong connection to the band, which is reflected in the tour stops in Mexico, Chile, and Brazil. In the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region, views more than tripled on both platforms, while Asia-Pacific doubled. The United States saw more modest increases, rising by about 2.8 times on Ultimate Guitar and 1.5 times on MuseScore.

