Of Monsters and Men Return With 'Television Love'

(2b) Following five-years of quiet evolution, Icelandic indie-folk icons Of Monsters and Men break their creative silence with "Television Love." Written and recorded in their studio in Iceland, "Television Love" is an ongoing conversation that keeps picking up where it left off; layered with time, emotion, and the kind of honesty that only comes with reflection.

The accompanying video echoes the song's themes, following the band through moments that illustrate the passage of time-capturing change, stillness, and the persistence of connection.

Speaking about the track, the band shares, "We're so excited to share our song "Television Love." For the past few years, we've been tucked away in our studio quietly making music, and it feels really good to finally let people in on what we've been up to.

Speaking about the music video, the band shares: "We shot the music video with director Erlendur Sveinsson. It's centered around a conversation at a dinner table, with the band and the table moving through time and space, through chaos and calm, all while being both connected and disconnected from the surroundings.

The video was shot entirely on 35mm film during a summer night in Iceland. Because it was filmed around the solstice, we were able to stay up until the early morning without the sun ever going down. It was a strange, kind of timelessness that felt just right for Television Love."

At its core, "Television Love" is a conversation between two people stretched across time. The song has been with us for a while and when we were working in our studio we'd visit the song at different moments in our lives. Each time it felt like we had something new to share and add to the song's story. Life happens, things change, hopelessness turns into hope. The sonic landscape and the conversation became layered with our own history."

Of Monsters and Men went from Reykjavík to the global stage with their breakout 2011 debut My Head Is An Animal, which propelled them from Icelandic indie darlings to international chart-toppers. The album's breakout single "Little Talks," a defining song for a generation, now boasts over 1 billion Spotify streams, and by 2013, they were making their U.S. TV debut on Saturday Night Live.

Amid their meteoric rise, the band released their sophomore album Beneath The Skin in 2015, which debuted in the Top 3 of the Billboard 200 and was accompanied by a surprise cameo on HBO's huge hit series Game of Thrones. Their cinematic sound has popped up everywhere from The Hunger Games to The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, while their festival appearances - Coachella, Glastonbury, Lollapalooza, and more - have only confirmed what fans already knew: this is a band best experienced live and in the wild.

Over a decade in, Of Monsters and Men have gone from folk-tinged newcomers to digital-era mainstays, with 9 million monthly listeners on Spotify and a new generation discovering that Iceland's beauty extends beyond fjords and thermal baths.

