Watch Cam's 'Everblue' Video

(2b) Cam has shared her new single "Everblue," a heavy-hearted stunner that Cam sums up as "peak sad girl." Co-written by Cam, Aldae (Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber) and Tyler Johnson (Harry Styles, Beyonce, SZA), the song arrives alongside a James Mackel (Doechii, Tyler Childers, FKA Twigs) directed video. Her highly-anticipated album and third full-length release, All Things Light, arrives Friday, July 18 via RCA Records.

On the new song Cam reflects, "In a way I think we're all eternally heartbroken by the world, and when I sing this song it's a way of holding space for that heartbreak instead of going numb or giving up on dreaming. There's a 2010s tumblr flavor in there too as I tell you one of my most necessary affirmations for this season of my life: 'I'm all done chasing what wasn't meant for me'"

All Things Light was announced in June alongside "Turns Out That I Am God," a spellbinding opener paired with a stunning James Mackel-directed video. The first offering from the album, "Alchemy," was hailed by People as "magical" and "genre-bending."

All Things Light arrives as a truly revelatory offering and her most visionary work to date. At a time when she desperately needed a guiding light in the dark, Cam lit her own way with a wild journey inward. While dealing with the intense isolation of becoming a mother in the early days of the pandemic, the Nashville-based artist started writing songs as a means of finding solace, and soon unlocked an entirely new level of depth in her lyrics. As her daughter Lucy grew older and began asking questions about life and death, Cam felt called to dig even deeper and create a body of work embedded with insights for Lucy to carry with her through the years.

All Things Light finds Cam working with her longtime producer Tyler Johnson (Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus, Beyonce) as well as an elite lineup of co-producers and contributors, including Michael Uzowuru (Frank Ocean, SZA), Ethan Gruska (boygenius, Phoebe Bridgers), Jeff Bhasker (Rihanna, Bruno Mars), Aldae (Miley Cyrus), Starrah (The Weeknd), Ilsey Juber (Bon Iver), Nick Lobel (Steven Sanchez), Tofer Brown (Carter Faith), Ian Fitchuk (Kacey Musgraves), Anders Mouridsen (Meghan Trainor, 070 Shake), and Simon Maartensson (Beyonce). With its gorgeous convergence of country, folk, left-field pop, and more, the album emerged from the same creative wellspring that gave rise to Cam's contributions to Beyonce's COWBOY CARTER, a 2024 effort that earned Cam an 'Album of the Year' Grammy for her songwriting work.

With its graceful entangling of catharsis, contemplation, and occasional epiphany, All Things Light ultimately delivers the kind of soul-baring songs we return to again and again, endlessly providing clarity and sustenance and ecstatic peace of mind.

Related Stories

Emerging Rockers The Bends Share New Single 'Virginia'

Miranda Lambert Takes MuttNation's 'Fill the Little Red Wagon' Campaign on Tour

The Band CAMINO Announce New Album And Tour

Def Leppard's Vivian Campbell 'Completely In Remission For The First Time'

News > Cam