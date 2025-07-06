Blacklist Union Streaming 'Up In Smoke' Video

(OMG) Blacklist Union has officially released their latest single, "Up In Smoke," a powerful anthem about letting go of the past and embracing the present. The track comes from their forthcoming album "Slay The Dragon," which will arrive in September.

Frontman Tony West explains, "It's about leaving the past behind and staying in the moment. Which is not an easy feat. However, that's why it's called the present-because if you can stay in the moment, it's a true gift."

Blacklist Union have built a reputation on their explosive live shows and unapologetically bold sound. Their previous record, Letters from the Psych Ward, racked up over two million streams, setting the stage for the band's new album.

Frontman Tony West, known for his larger-than-life presence, took time out to dive deep into several transformative ayahuasca journeys in the heart of the Amazon, preparing for this next era of music.

As Tony put it, "Ayahuasca isn't a drug-it's powerful spiritual medicine from another realm. It helped me heal in ways I never thought possible, releasing layers of trauma, heartache, and sorrow. I'm not perfect-not Gandhi or anything-but it changed everything. My entire view of myself, love, the world, people, and my children changed because of those experiences."

"Up In Smoke" was written by Tony West / Christopher Johnson, produced and mixed by Christopher Johnson. It was recorded at East West Studios in Hollywood, CA.

