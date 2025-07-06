Crematory Launching Vinyl Reissue Campaign

(All Noir) Iconic dark metal titans Crematory have started to reissue a series of re-releases from their impressive and pathbreaking back catalogue. Out today, and remastered by Crematory guitarist and producer Rolf Munkes: "Engulfed in Darkness", the legendary demo from 1992 (now also available for the first time as a Mini-LP!), the band's grandiose debut "Transmigration" (1993) and their sophomore full-length, "...Just Dreaming" (1994), that seen the band propelling straight to the top of their genre in Germany.

All of these three must-have reissues, that belong into every well-sorted goth, death and dark metal record collection, are now available on limited colored vinyl through ROAR!

Due to high demand, Crematory have furthermore announced to reissue and bring back to life: "Illusions" (1995), "Das Deutsche Album" (1996) and "Awake" (1997)!

In the mid-1990s, Crematory emerged as a leading force in the German gothic metal scene. Formed in 1991, the band fused death metal roots with darkwave and gothic influences, creating a unique sound marked by growled vocals, melodic keyboards, and melancholic themes. By the time "Illusions" was released in 1995, CREMATORY had refined their identity, gaining international attention with emotionally charged songs and powerful live performances. Their work during this era helped shape the sound of European gothic metal, and alongside 90s cult acts such as Type O Negative, Tiamat, Moonspell, The Gathering and Paradise Lost, Crematory became one of the most successful representatives of their genre.

"Illusions", "Das Deutsche Album" and "Awake" will be re-released as limited vinyl editions on August 22, 2025 via ROAR.

