Discover The New Punks On The Block, Dads on Couches

(Earshot) Dads on Couches is a 4 piece punk rock group from Monroe County, Michigan. Up until now, the band's music has consisted of practices and live shows, but no recordings. That all changed on July 4th, when these punk rock dads released After Two Years Of Grinding, All We Have Are These Measly Demos. There's a little bit of self-deprecation in that title, because after listening to the five tracks that make up the EP, it'll be obvious they're anything but measly.

Led by brothers Christopher (vocals) and Nicholas (bass/vocals) Capaul, Dads on Couches have a sound that will appeal to fans of Face to Face, Misfits, and hardcore breakdowns. Plenty of melody, attitude, and charisma to go along on this EP. Being a group of dads (on couches), expect some humorous and relatable tales of dadhood, as well as a few tracks that point more of a critical eye on society, and mental health. Hopefully, it won't take an additional two years of grinding for the next release, but if it does, at least you've got this EP.

"These dads from Monroe County finally got off the couch and started preaching about being dads, self-deprecating and being OK with being OK. They hit you with melodic verses, and cut you with abrasive choruses and breakdowns. High energy live performances with dads that dress the part. They'll open the door for you while pulling the carpet from under your feet. They're as comical at times as a dad joke, and as impressive as a new lawnmower 'that they'll rave about.' Their music is as sexy as their bods. These dads won't vanish to get milk, but they might soak you with it out of their noses. To everyone who ever had a good dad, here's Dad's on Couches."- Benny Capaul (The Boy Detective, Capaul)

