Infamous Stiffs Deliver 'The Ornery Six' EP

(BJF) Infamous Stiffs release new EP 'The Ornery Six', out now on Golden Robot Records. California's own Infamous Stiffs are back with a vengeance and release their brand-new EP 'The Ornery Six', out now via Golden Robot Records. The six-song barrage is available to stream now, and it's everything fans have come to love - and fear - from these punk rock legends.
Unapologetic and loud, 'The Ornery Six' stays true to the band's snarling roots, oozing grit and defiance from start to finish. With a relentless mix of crunching guitars, pummeling drums, and no-nonsense vocals, the Stiffs deliver their signature brand of punk rock 'n' roll with an extra shot of venom.
Tracks like 'No Static', 'Evel Mann', and 'Walk Away' channel a Frankenstein's monster of punk influences, while the soul-scorching 'Lonesoul' and the unhinged 'Loose Screwz' reflect the chaos of modern life. The EP closes with 'Top Secret', a ripping tribute to LA punk legends Kaos and the late Johnny Stingray, tearing through the speakers like a high-octane homage to the scene that shaped them.
This is music to blast at full volume, whether you're barreling down the freeway at 100 MPH or two-stepping through a bar brawl - either way, fists in the air are non-negotiable. Stream 'The Ornery Six' here.
Oasis Make Triumphant Return With Sold Out Stadium Show- Pre-Black Sabbath Recordings Earth: The Legendary Lost Tapes Coming- more
Hear Russell Dickerson 'Sippin' On Top Of The World'- Justine Blazer Shares '4th Of July' Feat Rob Mayes and Steve O'Brien- Lee Brice- more
David Guetta Gets 'Together' With HYPATON And Bonnie Tyler- Ben Folds Surprise Releases New Live Album- more
Sites and Sounds: Montana Folk Festival Coming to Butte (And It's Free!)
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 1: Sax Man and Pals Set Sail in Europe
5 Star: Styx - Circling from Above
Quick Flicks: Re-Animator 40th Anniversary
Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments
Oasis Make Triumphant Return With Sold Out Stadium Show
Pre-Black Sabbath Recordings Earth: The Legendary Lost Tapes Coming
My Dying Bride Offshoot High Parasite Reveal 'Cold' Video
Infamous Stiffs Deliver 'The Ornery Six' EP
Watch Wucan's 'Holz auf Holz' Visualizer
Jann Klose Takes Fans To NYC With Stop-Motion 'When I'm With You' video
Self Deception Ink With Napalm Records As They Launch Summer Tour
Orianthi Announces Early 2026 UK Tour