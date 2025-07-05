Infamous Stiffs Deliver 'The Ornery Six' EP

(BJF) Infamous Stiffs release new EP 'The Ornery Six', out now on Golden Robot Records. California's own Infamous Stiffs are back with a vengeance and release their brand-new EP 'The Ornery Six', out now via Golden Robot Records. The six-song barrage is available to stream now, and it's everything fans have come to love - and fear - from these punk rock legends.

Unapologetic and loud, 'The Ornery Six' stays true to the band's snarling roots, oozing grit and defiance from start to finish. With a relentless mix of crunching guitars, pummeling drums, and no-nonsense vocals, the Stiffs deliver their signature brand of punk rock 'n' roll with an extra shot of venom.

Tracks like 'No Static', 'Evel Mann', and 'Walk Away' channel a Frankenstein's monster of punk influences, while the soul-scorching 'Lonesoul' and the unhinged 'Loose Screwz' reflect the chaos of modern life. The EP closes with 'Top Secret', a ripping tribute to LA punk legends Kaos and the late Johnny Stingray, tearing through the speakers like a high-octane homage to the scene that shaped them.

This is music to blast at full volume, whether you're barreling down the freeway at 100 MPH or two-stepping through a bar brawl - either way, fists in the air are non-negotiable. Stream 'The Ornery Six' here.

