Lamb Of God Share Surprise Black Sabbath Cover

(Epic) Lamb of God have surprise-released an official studio recording of their cover of "Children of the Grave." The group debuted their charging, timely cover of the iconic Black Sabbath song live last night during their appearance at BACK TO THE BEGINNING, Ozzy Osbourne and Sabbath's heavily anticipated final show. During the historical evening, which took place at Villa Park in Birmingham, UK, Lamb of God celebrated Ozzy and Black Sabbath's legacy alongside a who's-who of their peers, including Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Tool, and recent tourmates Mastodon, before a final bow from Ozzy and Black Sabbath themselves.

"Lamb of God being invited to perform with Black Sabbath at their final show is one of the greatest honors of our career," says lead guitarist Mark Morton. "As an offering to the celebration, we've recorded our take on their classic 'Children of the Grave,' a protest song with lyrics that are as relevant today as they were in 1971 when the original was released.

Black Sabbath invented heavy metal and in doing so, they changed the world. This genre that they created brings immeasurable joy to fans all over the world. We are so grateful to have the heavy metal community to call our home, and so grateful to Black Sabbath for the gift of their music that they've given to all of us."

The influential hard rock titans are currently wrapping up work on their 10th studio album, which is set to follow 2022's critically acclaimed Omens. That album notably marked the band's sixth consecutive Top 15 debut on the Billboard 200 in addition to capturing #1 on the Top Hard Rock Albums Chart, #3 on the Top Album Sales Chart, #3 on the Top Rock Albums Chart, and #5 on the Top Vinyl Albums Chart. The body of work was also critically lauded, with Consequence how it is "incredibly tight, flashy and evidently abhorrent in its messaging - we're all doomed, but at least Lamb of God make it sound good." Kerrang! celebrated how the "already taut LOG energy thrusts even harder" across the ten tracks, while Spin praised how it grabbed "listeners by their prefrontal cortexes, shaking the metal faithful around to what the hell is going on as they blissfully mosh through the ruins of modern living." Distorted Sound noted how "Omens is another incredible album to add to an already stacked back catalogue" while Classic Rock noted how it was "Heavy yet eloquent, full tilt yet considered, it's a record that is incandescent with rage, and clever too." Get it HERE at all DSPs.

As evident by last night's commanding performance, Lamb of God have continued to be a force live. In support of Omens, the band performed sold-out headlining tours across the US, Canada and Europe, opened for Pantera, and brought a celebrated co-headlining tour with Mastodon across North America. With a lot more news to come, Lamb of God continue to be one the most influential and celebrated names in rock-continuing to raise the flag for metal without apology or compromise, just unrivaled integrity.

