My Dying Bride Offshoot High Parasite Reveal 'Cold' Video

(Freeman) UK outfit High Parasite, led by Aaron Stainthorpe of My Dying Bride, unveil their brand-new single, "Cold." Though previously unreleased, the track has become a staple of the band's live set and arrives alongside a music video, available below.

Bassist/Vocalist Tombs comments on the single: "'Cold' was lyrically inspired by Plato's analogy of the cave, an allegory used to illustrate the relationship between reality and illusion, the journey from ignorance to knowledge.

"The idea of a person realising too late in life that there is no God, no heaven, no hell, no divine retribution, no absolution, and the panic and anger they would feel when it dawns on them that they are truly alone and can only hold themselves responsible for their actions."

Having completed a successful UK tour with Cradle of Filth last year, and more recently a short stint with Unto Others, HIGH PARASITE play a one-off show with Cradle of Filth on July 6th at Epic Studios in Norwich; they then continue their run of European festivals, including first-ever appearances at the UK's Bloodstock event in August and the Eindhoven Metal Meeting in December.

Additionally, High Parasite are confirmed to join Paradise Lost on their October 2025 UK tour, see the full list of dates below.

HIGH PARASITE Live:

July 6, 2025 - Norwich - Epic Studios (w/ Cradle of Filth)

July 23, 2025 - Ljubljana - Tolminator d.o.o.

July 25, 2025 - Osterholz-Scharmbeck - Burning Q Festival

July 31, 2025 - Promenada Sissi - Rockstadt Extreme Fest

August 2, 2025 - Hungary - Fekete Zaj Festival

August 6, 2025 - Jaromer - Brutal Assault Festival

August 7, 2025 - Walton-on-Trent - Bloodstock Open Air Festival

August 23, 2025 - Sinj - In memoriam Branimir Vugdelija

September 6, 2025 - Mechelen - Darken The Moon Festival

December 13, 2025 - Eindhoven - Eindhoven Metal Meeting

UK Shows with Paradise Lost

October 9, 2025 - Manchester - New Century Hall

October 10, 2025 - Wolverhampton - KK's Steel Mill

October 11, 2025 - Newcastle - University

October 12, 2025 - Glasgow - Garage

October 14, 2025 - Nottingham - Rescue Rooms

October 16, 2025 - Bristol - SWX

October 17, 2025 - Southampton - The 1865

