My Dying Bride Offshoot High Parasite Reveal 'Cold' Video

(Freeman) UK outfit High Parasite, led by Aaron Stainthorpe of My Dying Bride, unveil their brand-new single, "Cold." Though previously unreleased, the track has become a staple of the band's live set and arrives alongside a music video, available below.
Bassist/Vocalist Tombs comments on the single: "'Cold' was lyrically inspired by Plato's analogy of the cave, an allegory used to illustrate the relationship between reality and illusion, the journey from ignorance to knowledge.
"The idea of a person realising too late in life that there is no God, no heaven, no hell, no divine retribution, no absolution, and the panic and anger they would feel when it dawns on them that they are truly alone and can only hold themselves responsible for their actions."
Having completed a successful UK tour with Cradle of Filth last year, and more recently a short stint with Unto Others, HIGH PARASITE play a one-off show with Cradle of Filth on July 6th at Epic Studios in Norwich; they then continue their run of European festivals, including first-ever appearances at the UK's Bloodstock event in August and the Eindhoven Metal Meeting in December.
Additionally, High Parasite are confirmed to join Paradise Lost on their October 2025 UK tour, see the full list of dates below.
HIGH PARASITE Live:
July 6, 2025 - Norwich - Epic Studios (w/ Cradle of Filth)
July 23, 2025 - Ljubljana - Tolminator d.o.o.
July 25, 2025 - Osterholz-Scharmbeck - Burning Q Festival
July 31, 2025 - Promenada Sissi - Rockstadt Extreme Fest
August 2, 2025 - Hungary - Fekete Zaj Festival
August 6, 2025 - Jaromer - Brutal Assault Festival
August 7, 2025 - Walton-on-Trent - Bloodstock Open Air Festival
August 23, 2025 - Sinj - In memoriam Branimir Vugdelija
September 6, 2025 - Mechelen - Darken The Moon Festival
December 13, 2025 - Eindhoven - Eindhoven Metal Meeting
UK Shows with Paradise Lost
October 9, 2025 - Manchester - New Century Hall
October 10, 2025 - Wolverhampton - KK's Steel Mill
October 11, 2025 - Newcastle - University
October 12, 2025 - Glasgow - Garage
October 14, 2025 - Nottingham - Rescue Rooms
October 16, 2025 - Bristol - SWX
October 17, 2025 - Southampton - The 1865
