Oasis Make Triumphant Return With Sold Out Stadium Show

(PPM) Years of speculation. Months of anticipation. The hottest ticket in town. The huge screen offers a final tantalizing teaser, "This is not a drill... It's on...This is it!" as Noel and Liam walk onstage arm in arm. Oasis launch into "Hello" like their lives depend on it. "It's good to be back," snarls Liam Gallagher to a roar of approval as Cardiff's Principality Stadium bounces in unison. Suddenly those sixteen years away have evaporated in a flash.

What follows is as close to an Oasis greatest hits set as anyone could hope for, first with "Acquiesce," in which Liam and Noel finally back on-stage together trading lines says more than mere words ever could. Liam implores the audience to turn around and put their arms around the first person they see, leading into a rapturously received "Cigarettes & Alcohol." "Anybody here from Manchester?" he asks, before keeping the atmosphere at fever pitch with "Fade Away."

One thing that has remained under wraps - until now - is the rest of the Oasis line-up. There's guitarist, co-founder and fan favorite Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs, back for the first time since 1998 after being a constant presence on the band's iconic first three albums - Definitely Maybe, (What's The Story) Morning Glory? and Be Here Now. He is joined by guitarist Gem Archer and bassist Andy Bell, who joined in together in 1999. Joining five familiar faces is a new one. Step forward drummer Joey Waronker (Paul McCartney, R.E.M., Atoms for Peace), who previously performed with Liam during his tour alongside John Squire.

Mid-set puts Noel in the spotlight, from "Talk Tonight" to a brass-assisted "Half A World Away" and a euphoric 62,000 person singalong to "Little By Little," before Liam returns to swagger through songs so embedded into our culture that you'll know every one of them: "Stand By Me," "Whatever," "Live Forever" (accompanied by a touching visual tribute to Diogo Jota), into a climactic "Rock 'n' Roll Star."

The best is saved for last. "The Masterplan" is dedicated to "all the people in their twenties who have never seen us before" with Noel again taking lead vocals, a role he continues for "Don't Look Back In Anger." Liam returns for "Wonderwall," prompting a mass choir of beery voices, before he declares, "Thank you beautiful people, this is it!" ahead of a closing "Champagne Supernova," before the biggest cheer of the night is unleashed, as the brothers embrace while leaving the stage.

Tonight, Oasis once again proved that they're rock 'n' roll stars - as if there was ever any doubt. One show in front of 62,000 people completed - 40 more gigs to a combined audience of 2.6 million to go.

OASIS - PRINCIPALITY STADIUM, CARDIFF - JULY 4TH, 2025 - SETLIST

"Hello"

"Acquiesce"

"Morning Glory"

"Some Might Say"

"Bring It On Down"

"Cigarettes& Alcohol"

"Fade Away"

"Supersonic"

"Roll With It"

"Talk Tonight" (Noel lead vocals)

"Half A World Away" (Noel lead vocals)

"Little By Little" (Noel lead vocals)

"D'You Know What I Mean?"

"Stand By Me"

"Cast No Shadow"

"Slide Away"

"Whatever"

"Live Forever"

"Rock 'n' Roll Star"

"The Masterplan" (Noel lead vocals)

"Don't Look Back In Anger" (Noel lead vocals)

"Wonderwall"

"Champagne Supernova"

OASIS LIVE '25 TOUR DATES

Saturday, July 5 - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK (SOLD OUT)

Friday, July 11 - Heaton Park, Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, July 12 - Heaton Park, Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)

Wednesday, July 16 - Heaton Park, Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, July 19 - Heaton Park, Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sunday, July 20 - Heaton Park, Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)

Friday, July 25 - Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, July 26 - Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

Wednesday, July 30 - Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, August 2 - Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sunday, August 3 - Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

Friday, August 8 - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, UK (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, August 9 - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, UK (SOLD OUT)

Tuesday, August 12 - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, UK (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, August 16 - Croke Park, Dublin, IE (SOLD OUT)

Sunday, August 17 - Croke Park, Dublin, IE (SOLD OUT)

Sunday, August 24 - Rogers Stadium, Toronto, ON (SOLD OUT)

Monday, August 25 - Rogers Stadium, Toronto, ON (SOLD OUT)

Thursday, August 28 - Soldier Field, Chicago, IL (SOLD OUT)

Sunday, August 31 - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ (SOLD OUT)

Monday, September 1 - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, September 6 - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, CA (SOLD OUT)

Sunday, September 7 - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, CA (SOLD OUT)

Friday, September 12 - Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, MX (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, September 13 - Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, MX (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, September 27 - Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sunday, September 28 - Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

Tuesday, October 21 - Goyang Stadium, Seoul, South Korea (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, October 25 - Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan (SOLD OUT)

Sunday, October 26 - Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan (SOLD OUT)

Friday, October 31 - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, November 1 - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Tuesday, November 4 - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, November 7 - Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Sunday, November 8 - Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, November 15 - Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina (SOLD OUT)

Sunday, November 16 - Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina (SOLD OUT)

Wednesday, November 19 - Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, November 22 - Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil (SOLD OUT)

Sunday, November 23 - Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil (SOLD OUT)

