Orianthi Announces Early 2026 UK Tour

(Noble) Following the release of her new album Some Kind of Feeling, critically acclaimed guitarist and singer Orianthi is pleased to announce her January 2026 UK Tour.

Dates include Manchester, Band on the Wall (Jan 24), Glasgow, Oran Mor (Jan 25), Leeds, Brudenell (Jan 28), London, O2 Academy Islington (Jan 29), Planet Rocks' Winter's End (Jan 31) and Southampton, The Brook (Feb 1).

Orianthi's new album Some Kind of Feeling was released digitally by Woodward Avenue Records on June 27th. The CD will be released on August 15th, followed by the vinyl on September 19th.

Orianthi produced three songs from the new album including "First Time Blues" feat. Joe Bonamassa, "Ghost," and "Bad For Each Other." The remaining seven songs on the album, including the current single "Attention," are produced by Kevin Shirley (Black Country Communion, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Beth Hart, Joe Bonamassa).

MANCHESTER, BAND ON THE WALL

SATURDAY 24 JANUARY 2026

GLASGOW, ORAN MOR

SUNDAY 25 JANUARY 2026

LEEDS, BRUDENELL

WEDNESDAY 28 JANUARY 2026

LONDON, O2 ACADEMY ISLINGTON

THURSDAY 29 JANUARY 2026

PLANET ROCK'S WINTER'S END

SATURDAY 31 JANUARY 2026

SOUTHAMPTON, THE BROOK

SUNDAY 1 FEBRUARY 2026

