Self Deception Ink With Napalm Records As They Launch Summer Tour

(NR) Stockholm-based modern rock sensation Self Deception have officially inked a deal with Napalm Records! Known for their dynamic blend of anthemic modern metal and powerful melodic rock, Self Deception have established themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the Scandinavian and international rock scenes. With chart-topping singles like "Fight Fire With Gasoline" and "Hell and Back", the band continues to raise the bar for contemporary rock.

With airplay on key rock stations across the world, sharing stages with acts like Electric Callboy, Danko Jones, and Adept, and numerous prestigious festival performances, including Sweden Rock Festival, Self Deception have been on an absolute tear, solidifying their place in the modern rock scene.

Now, to celebrate this exciting new chapter, Self Deception are hitting the road this summer with a run of dates across Europe and North America. The tour will include standout festival appearances and international club dates. The band will bring their explosive live energy to major events like Open Air Gränichen in Switzerland and Rockstadt Extreme Fest in Romania - one of Eastern Europe's leading extreme music festivals.

In Germany, fans can catch them at the vibrant NEXO - Nerd Expo 2025 in Schkeuditz and the heavy-hitting Music Forge Festival in Lich.

SELF DECEPTION are also heading across the Atlantic for a string of long-awaited Canadian dates, including a show at Montreal's legendary Foufounes Electriques.

EUROPE:

12.07.25 DE - Schkeuditz / NEXO - Nerd Expo 2025

01.08.25 CH - Granichen / Open Air Granichen 2025

02.08.25 RO - Brasov / Rockstadt Extreme Fest 2025

15.08.25 NO - Larkollen / Riviera Rock 2025

23.08.25 DE - Lich / Music Forge Festival 2025

CANADA:

07.08.25 CA, QC - Montreal / Foufounes Electriques

09.08.25 CA, QC - Victoriaville / Rock La Cauze 2025

10.08.25 CA, ON - Toronto / Lee's Palace

