S.O.R.M Deliver 'The Sacrifice'

(OMG) Swedish hard rock outfit S.O.R.M has officially unleashed their brand new track, 'The Sacrifice', which offers another powerful statement from the Lidkoping-based four-piece. The stand-alone single is out now via Noble Demon.

The band offers insight into the single's core message: "The new single is a song that speaks to everyone. It's about all the sacrifices we do just so we can keep on living. At the end we all turn to the lord and ask for a hero that can help lead the way.

"My problems in life are different from yours but we all sometimes need to do sacrifices to keep on moving forward. The hardest work is to sacrifice something without regrets. But in the end we always wonder if he hears you calling out."

Related Stories

News > S.O.R.M