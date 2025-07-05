Toto Icon Steve Porcaro Announces New Album 'The Very Day'

(TPH) Steve Porcaro-legendary songwriter, synth pioneer, and founding member of Toto-makes a long-awaited return this fall with The Very Day, his first solo album since 2016. Out October 3 on Green Hill Music, the album begins its reveal today with the release of the radiant new single "Miss Jane Sinclair," a breezy piano-driven track written in collaboration with author and longtime friend David Kamp.

A platinum-selling songwriter best known for penning songs like Michael Jackson's "Human Nature" and shaping the sonic landscape of '80s pop with his signature synth textures, Porcaro has spent a lifetime in the studio crafting songs for others. His role as a behind-the-scenes architect of that sound was recently spotlighted in the HBO documentary Yacht Rock, which revisited the smooth pop era he helped define. But with The Very Day, he turns inward-finishing a deeply personal collection of tracks decades in the making.

"I found myself in this fortunate position where the coast was clear," says Porcaro. "After years of spinning plates and making a living in music, I finally had the space to do what I love: be in the studio and finish my songs. This album is the start of a new chapter for me-no touring, no compromises, just making music on my own terms."

Porcaro wrote and recorded the songs on The Very Day with a carefully chosen cast of friends and collaborators, including Michael McDonald, Jude Cole, Gardner Cole, and Jason Scheff. With a producer's ear and a composer's sensibility, Porcaro approached each track like casting a film-inviting voices and musicians who best served the story of the song. Though he's never considered himself a lead vocalist, he sings several songs on the album, including "Miss Jane Sinclair."

"I've always had a soft spot for a great hook, but I also grew up loving music that pushed the envelope-Steely Dan, Emerson, Lake & Palmer, and Yes," he says. "Now I get to follow that instinct and be true to myself. These songs come from that place."

Blake Davis, General Manager of Green Hill Music, adds: "Steve Porcaro is one of the great architects of modern pop. His touch-whether in the studio or behind the keyboard-has influenced generations. We're honored to release The Very Day, a record that reflects both his legacy and his freedom to create exactly the music he wants to make."

