Wytch Hazel Reveal 'The Citadel' Video A New Album Arrives

(APR) Acclaimed British hard rock band, Wytch Hazel, releases its new album, 'Wytch Hazel V: Lamentations', via Bad Omen Records. Recorded with longtime producer Ed Turner (The Ettes, Heavy Trash, Purson), 'Lamentations' delivers uplifting, powerful heavy music, rife with a Maidenesque jubilance, that builds on the momentum of the band's lush catalog, including the LPs 'Prelude', 'II: Sojourn', 'III: Pentecost' and 2023's 'IV: Sacrament', a record hailed as "gloriously bright heavy metal" which landed at #15 on Billboard's Top New Artists Albums in its first week of release. Purchase 'Wytch Hazel V: Lamentations' at this location.

In celebration of the new LP's release, Wytch Hazel drops a video for the Sabbathian new track, "The Citadel", created by Wild Stag Studio and edited by Ben Liepelt. Flirting with the downcast profundity of Black Sabbath, the yearning mandolin melodies, imploringly epic hooks, plaintive harmonies, and solemn medieval atmosphere of "The Citadel" make it one of Wytch Hazel's most affecting tunes.

"The Citadel" is a song about feeling left out, feeling not good enough which is in stark contrast to the words on our other new song, "Woven", which say "you are enough", offers vocalist/guitarist Colin Hendra. "We're all multifaceted as humans and I think it's normal for this to be reflected in the art we produce. Each song takes on its own character, often guided by the direction of the lyrics. It's also always fun to have a slower song that still feels heavy and a bit "Heaven and Hell!".

Led by Hendra, Wytch Hazel is a singular source of hard rock/heavy metal dominion. The quartet have continually underscored and bolstered a signature sound rooted in heroic days of yore, finessed to an elegant apex. The fifth Wytch Hazel album is overflowing with indelible earworms the likes of which must be heard to be believed. And believe, you shall.

"I believe things have meanings and significance," Hendra emphasizes. "Music isn't just a self-indulgent, entertainment thing, for me it's a huge part of my life, very special, very magical and very meaningful. I want Wytch Hazel to be a force for good, a healing power."

Related Stories

News > Wytch Hazel