Adam Warner Announces New Single 'Come Back Country'

(BMA) Nashville-based independent artist Adam Warner brings a big sound to the country scene straight from his small-town roots. With his timeless drawl and laid-back charm, Warner has perfected the art of a good time. A proud U.S. Marine Corps veteran, he returned to Nashville to chase a lifelong dream - and after years of paying his dues and developing his show, is starting to make waves with loyal followers, whom he is most grateful for. From sharing the stage with country legends like Lee Brice, Jamey Johnson, Jerrod Niemann, American Young, Midland, Trace Adkins, Neal McCoy, Rhonda Vincent, and Darrell Singletary, to performing at the iconic Grand Ole Opry House, Warner has earned his place in the heart of the country music community. Now, four albums and one EP later, the humble singer-songwriter shows no signs of slowing down, returning with his highly anticipated new single, "Came Back Country," out August 1st.

Co-written by Warner alongside Jeb Gibson and Daniel Dennis - who also produced the track with Warner (making his official debut as co-producer) - the song is a lively ode to the ladies who come from all over, from California and beyond, to experience the magic of Nashville. As the Louis Vuittons come off and the denim jeans, Daisy Dukes, cowboy hats, and boots slip on, it's all about embracing the spirit of the city, especially for those unforgettable bachelorette parties where everyone just wants to be part of the party.

Warner shares, "Jeb Gibson, Daniel Dennis and I were in the studio working on another project and got to talking about the bachelorette parties that come to Nashville every week day in and day out and Jeb said he had a song idea about how girls 'Came Back Country' upon visiting Nashville but wasn't quite sure where to go with the song...It seems that people come to Nashville and just let their hair down and leave their problems at home or at the airport! Nashville has become the 'it' city to come and let loose and live life, and have a great time for the weekend or the week! It's a place where if even for a weekend, you can be your best 'country girl' with your friends by your side! Once Jeb said the title, the three of us just knocked this song right out based on what we have witnessed with the growth and change of Nashville!"

Country's breakout artist has learned not to take himself too seriously, and his music gives his audience permission to do the same. With standout releases like "4 Square Miles," which reached #1 on The Country Network's Video Countdown, and "Semper Fi" featuring Trace Adkins, a tribute to active and former military that was named Independent Country Music Song of the Year, Warner has carved out a place of honor in the genre. His high-energy anthem "Welcome to the South" even became a game-day staple at Tennessee Titans home games in Nissan Stadium.

In 2022, Warner released the acclaimed album What We're Known For, earning rave reviews from the industry. The 12-track project featured fan favorites such as "Catchin' Hell," "Reason to Redneck," "One Drunk," "Split A Beer," "Lost In A Country Song," a powerful remake of the classic "Long Haired Country Boy," and the title track "What We're Known For."

2023 brought even more momentum, highlighted by the heartfelt re-release of "First Face", a tribute to Warner's wife, Megan, and their first child, Rivers Paige. In 2024, Warner continued to deliver hits with a steady stream of new singles and milestone performances, including his debut appearances at both CMA Fest and the iconic Country Thunder festival in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin.

2025 is already shaping up to be a milestone year for the Nashville authentic country music sensation, marked by the release of his most dynamic project yet. His 12-song album Where I'm Coming From, released in May, features streaming favorites like "The People", a patriotic salute to everyday Americans, along with "The Farmer," "Back When," "Outlaws Baby," and "Do Country" featuring Nate Kenyon. The project also highlights "Most of This Town" and three distinct versions of "Bridge I'd Love To Burn" - including the original, a club mix, and a mandolin mix featuring rising bluegrass phenom Wyatt Ellis.

Having just lit up the stage at Summerfest, up next, fans can expect to see the Marine-turned-country sensation's music philosophy brought to life at The Hoofbeat Festival, the legendary Eddie's Attic in Decatur, GA and at various clubs, venues and festivals throughout the United States.

"Do what you love and love what you do," Warner asserts, "there's no restart button. One of the greatest things about music is that it lives forever, my songs will be around long after I'm gone. But while I'm here, I want to help people live in the moment. At the end of the day, if I can play a part in one person's good day, if I can make people feel something, I know I've done my job as an artist and entertainer!"

