Autoheart Share 'Indigo Chateau' Video

07-07-2025
(The Syndicate) Autoheart return with "Indigo Chateau," the third single from their forthcoming album Heartlands out August 15. Perhaps their most anthemic release to date, the track blends piano, strings and angular guitar lines with a lyric that dances between menace and melancholy - it's part love story, part nightmare, part rising-from-the-ashes call to arms.

"Indigo Chateau" is for the outsiders, the ones who don't fit, the crooked and cracked and all the more alive because of it. Written as a response to a culture increasingly hostile to difference, the song walks a fine line between beauty and defiance. As the album opener, it sets the tone for the record and the nine additional songs that lie ahead. There is rage and grief, but also imagination, and escape. It's about choosing reinvention over erasure.

The accompanying video, directed by long-time collaborator Joseph Wilson, is a surreal fable about control, escape, and joyful rebellion. Set in a dystopian dog pound, it follows a figure who refuses to play along - and in doing so, starts to wake the others up to just how absurd it all is.

Its villain, a cigar-smoking authority figure, stands in for the self-appointed gatekeepers of identity.
The final shot offers a calm inversion: a symbol of power, quietly reclaimed. There's a single phrase - "I love it when a plan comes together." For those who know, it's a message.

