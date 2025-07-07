Backstreet Boys & Vibee Launching Immersive Fan Experience in Las Vegas

(HAC) To celebrate the Backstreet Boys' highly anticipated Sphere residency and the launch of their new album Millennium 2.0 out on Friday (July 11), the group has partnered with Vibee to curate the "Backstreet Boys Terminal" - an immersive fan experience at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, the only hotel connected to Sphere.

Open to the public, with special perks for Vibee VIP pass holders, the airport theme pays tribute to the band's iconic Millennium album and their worldwide success, reflecting the global journey they took on the route to become one of the biggest pop acts of all time.

From the moment fans step inside, they'll journey through the past, present, and future of the Backstreet Boys' incredible music career. A standout feature is a full replica of the MTV Total Request Live (TRL) studio, the wildly popular video countdown and live request show where the band made countless appearances, including their 1999 takeover of Times Square that drew thousands of fans. As guests continue to explore the space they will find a variety of interactive, photo-worthy moments including a private-jet inspired photo booth, Millennium tour stop map, and lounges styled to resemble exclusive airport lounges. The Backstreet Boys Terminal is also packed with rare memorabilia, offering a special experience for anyone who's ever been part of the Backstreet phenomenon. The merch shop will feature exclusive limited-edition items from Madeworn, Anti Social Social Club, and more which can't be found anywhere else. Fans can even step inside personalized dressing rooms each inspired by a member of the band.

Backstreet Boys will release Millennium 2.0 via Sony Legacy this Friday, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their chart-topping, 5-time GRAMMY- nominated album, Millennium and will be available for purchase at the Backstreet Boys Terminal. This deluxe re-issue will feature 25 tracks, including all 12 remastered originals, live recordings, demos, and B-sides, including the alternate version of "I Want It That Way."

Backstreet Boys Terminal will celebrate the group's highly anticipated Sphere residency, which also kicks off this Friday, July 11. Produced by Live Nation, the Backstreet Boys are the first pop act to perform at Sphere and will bring their legendary Millennium album to life, alongside a selection of their greatest hits, for incredible performances July 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26 and 27, and August 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, and 24, 2025.

Vibee, the music-led destination experience company, is the official Concert & VIP Hotel Experience Package partner for Backstreet Boys at Sphere. Vibee VIP guests will enjoy access to a private lounge, early entry hours, and dedicated shopping lanes for a more personalized visit.

Packages are available now at https://backstreetboys.vibee.com/.

Beginning Thursday, July 10, the space will be open to the public Thursdays to Sundays from 11:00am - 7:00pm on show weeks only. Backstreet Boys Terminal will be located on the second floor of the Waterfall Atrium at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, adjacent to the entrance of the Grand Canal Shoppes.

