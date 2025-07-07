Dan Sugarman of Ice Nine Kills Launches Slipstream

(CNPR) Today, acclaimed guitarist, songwriter, producer, mentor and entrepreneur, Dan Sugarman (Ice Nine Kills, ex-As Blood Runs Black, Fallen Figure) officially launches Slipstream, a revolutionary live-streaming music education and mentorship platform built to transform the way musicians teach, learn, create, and connect. It flies in the face of lifeless pre-recorded lesson platforms lacking the hands-on guidance needed for students to make meaningful, sustained, and motivated progress.

In Sugarman's own words, "Slipstream is a revolution in live-streaming music education and mentorship, designed to help musicians escape creative paralysis and reach their full potential. It offers real-time, interactive group coaching sessions led by musicians like myself, who are actually out there doing it; blending hands-on guidance with a thriving community to help transform musical skill-sets and mindsets. If Masterclass and Twitch had a lovechild, Slipstream would be it.

Most music education today is pre-recorded and passive. You can't ask questions, can't get feedback, and end up stuck with general advice meant for the masses. Not the individual. Slipstream was built to solve that-plugging hungry, ambitious musicians directly into the source. All in live-streamed, two-way sessions that eliminate the guesswork, self-doubt, and information overload.

Slipstream isn't a course. It's not a webinar. It's a living, breathing creative dojo-where musicians evolve and grow through immersive learning, accountability, and personalized direction, from me, and an ever evolving team of industry experts from a wide variety of instruments and genres."

Slipstream's first live-streamed [Sessions] event will be "How to Write a Song like Ice Nine Kills", where students can tap into Sugarman's extensive experience with one of the most popular bands in metal today.

Students, players, and fans can pre-order their tickets here and be entered to win incredible prizes. The Slipstream [Sessions] begin and go live on July 26, 2025.

In this four-part series taking place on 4 consecutive Saturdays starting on July 26th, 2025, Dan will take musicians from riff-inception to a polished track ready for mix-complete with behind-the-scenes insights, interactive problem-solving, and exclusive creative resources, including DAW templates, a tab book trilogy, and personalized feedback opportunities. Fans and players that join Slipstream will have the chance to win prizes during each session.

Tickets will be available at early-bird pricing in three tiers (information at joinslipstream.com), each offering increasingly adding exclusive access and bonus content-including entry to win gear provided by Sweetwater, like the coveted Neural DSP Nano and Quad Cortex. Huge bundles from D'Addario, and plugins from Neural DSP, Submission Audio, Mixwave, GuitarPro, and more. One pre-order attendee will also be chosen at random for a free upgrade to a higher tier - see end for full tier break-down.

After the "How to Write a Song like Ice Nine Kills" [Sessions] is a wrap, members will gain 1-month free access to the [Lounge] and be given the chance to join Slipstream [Labs] for more coaching and weekly guidance.

Slipstream [Lounge] is a 24/7 members-only greenroom where players communicate, spark collaborations, participate in challenges, get short-form lessons and exercises, articles, live-stream bonuses, and tap instant support from their coach.

Slipstream [Labs] is your weekly live power-hour, with coach led insights, laser sharp tools, and on-screen fixes that you can walk away and apply immediately to your playing, songwriting, and career - all delivered to you in real-time.

Slipstream is not just for the advanced or the elite-it's for every musician who's felt stuck, isolated, or burned out. Whether you're a bedroom virtuoso, a gigging performer craving fresh energy, or a rising songwriter stuck in a rut, Slipstream's real-time, two-way mentorship model offers the guidance and community needed to break free from analysis paralysis and finally level up. Slipstream is for musicians who are ready to spread their creative wings and take flight.

Slipstream Pre-Order Tiers

Sparrow - $97 Early Bird // $127 Standard

Access to Live Group [Sessions]

Access to Vaulted Video of the INK [Sessions]

1 Month Free Access to the Lounge after the [Sessions] end

Exclusive Learning Resources like Tabs, Articles, and Exercises [Lounge].

Early Access to Announcements & New Content [Lounge]

Member Challenges During [Sessions] + [Lounge]

Early Bird Pricing on [Lounge] and [Labs] + An Early Bird Community Badge

Collaboration Opportunities with Other Musicians

Entered to win a massive MusicNomad Guitar Maintenance Kit from Sweetwater, Neural DSP License, Submission Audio License, Guitar Pro License, D'Addario 10x sets of NYXL guitar strings of choice, Micro Rechargeable Tuner, Pro-winder in white, and more!

Owl - $197 Early Bird // $257 Standard (includes everything above)

In depth Breakdowns of Each Session, a transcription with key moments and takeaways digitally bookmarked for you

Priority Q&A in Group Sessions

Chance to be Brought on-screen to ask your Question and get real-time answers and feedback

Tabs of the song when the [Sessions] wrap

Entered to win a Neural DSP Nano Cortex, provided by Sweetwater, Neural DSP License, Submission Audio License, Guitar Pro License, D'Addario 10x sets of NYXL guitar strings of choice, Micro Rechargeable Tuner, Maintenance Kit, Swivel Auto-lock Strap, and more!

Eagle - $397 Early Bird // $457 Standard (includes everything in previous 2 tiers)

One Guaranteed Live On-Screen Question

Stems of the song when the [Sessions] wrap for remix and learning purposes.

Direct Feedback on Performance Recordings Between events

1-hour weekly group check-in [Lab] to go over what you're doing, give insight, tips, and guidance.

30-days of Direct Access to Dan for guidance and help through text-support between [Sessions]

Entered to win a Neural DSP Quad Cortex from Sweetwater, Neural DSP License, Submission Audio License, Guitar Pro License, D'Addario 10x sets of NYXL guitar strings of choice, Micro Rechargeable Tuner, Maintenance Kit, Swivel Auto-lock Strap, and more!

