David Glenn Band 'Talk About Love' With First Single

(RCG) Introducing David Glenn Band, a new voice in the music scene blending Country Music New and Classic Style with raw emotion and modern energy. The band makes a striking entrance with their debut single, "Talk About Love", available now on all major streaming platforms.
"Talk About Love" delivers a sonic punch-fusing True Country musical style, haunting vocals, gritty guitar riffs, a nice fiddle fill and driving rhythms that echo influences from George Strait, Joe Diffee, Kenny Chesney, Pat Green & Cody Johnson while carving out a distinct identity all their own. Lyrically, the track explores what true love means, capturing the spirit of a generation seeking emotion, change, escape, and a heartfelt message.
"We wanted our first release to hit hard pure and feel honest," says David Glenn Lead Vocalist/Writer. "Talk About Love" is about seeing a past love, catching up on old times with a beautiful love connection that never went away and just wants to talk about the past and True Love."
David Glenn a Nashville and Texas Recording artist has a shared passion for pushing sonic boundaries and telling stories that resonate. Playing multiple live venues for years and opening for multiple artist Toby Keith, Gary Allan, Joe Diffee, John Pardi and many more. DGB has a lot of musical experience and talent! David Glenn with a background in songwriting singing and playing guitar, David Glenn Band is already turning heads among fans at live venues and tastemakers alike and have been for many years.
