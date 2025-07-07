Dirkschneider & The Old Gang Releasee 'Strangers In Paradise' Video

(CSM) After setting the tone with "It Takes Two To Tango", "Time To Listen" and "Hellbreaker", Dirkschneider & The Old Gang (DATOG) unveil their most heartfelt release yet: "Strangers In Paradise".

"Strangers In Paradise" is a true goosebump-inducing rock ballad that gets under your skin - an extraordinary song in every respect. Manuela's soulful voice opens the track as she accompanies her own vocals on piano, with a haunting beauty, before Peter joins in with a longing and emotional vocal delivery. The song then rises into a powerful chorus where Udo sings more clearly, deeply, and emphatically than ever before - a true vocal highlight for all fans. Mathias' virtuoso guitar solo in flamenco style adds a stunning twist before leading into the grand finale, complete with the signature DATOG harmonic choruses. "Strangers In Paradise" is not only a standout track on the upcoming album Babylon, but is also a love letter to life's journey itself. Even in moments of doubt about the future, it reminds us that being alive is a miracle and is worth every struggle.

Anything but strangers to the rock and metal world, Udo Dirkschneider, Peter Baltes, Stefan Kaufmann, Mathias Dieth, Sven Dirkschneider and Manuela Bibert deliver a tight, dynamic, and passionately crafted performance throughout the album Babylon, that was superbly captured within the walls of the legendary Dierks Studios.

