Dropkick Murphys Deliver 'For The People'

07-07-2025
(PIAS) Dropkick Murphys have just released the digital edition of their timely and passionate new album For The People via the band's Dummy Luck Music / Play It Again Sam label. The vinyl and CD release will follow October 10 and will include 5 bonus tracks.

As the band's 13th studio album, For The People shows courage and confidence, speaking up against the injustices happening in the United States, and doing so with the strength and power that harkens back to Dropkick Murphys' earliest punk rock roots.

For The People is more than a title. It's a heartfelt stance, a declaration of who this band is - and who they've always been. Whether writing about politics, family, friends or simply "life" on For The People, the stories run deep, the memories push hard, and the joy remains infectious.

To drive the message home further, For The People is accompanied by an album cover created by renowned social/political artist Shepard Fairey's design firm Studio Number One and depicts a black rose, symbolizing change, renewal, new beginnings, courage, confidence, strength and power. Stream the album here

