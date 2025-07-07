Dropkick Murphys Deliver 'For The People'

(PIAS) Dropkick Murphys have just released the digital edition of their timely and passionate new album For The People via the band's Dummy Luck Music / Play It Again Sam label. The vinyl and CD release will follow October 10 and will include 5 bonus tracks.
As the band's 13th studio album, For The People shows courage and confidence, speaking up against the injustices happening in the United States, and doing so with the strength and power that harkens back to Dropkick Murphys' earliest punk rock roots.
For The People is more than a title. It's a heartfelt stance, a declaration of who this band is - and who they've always been. Whether writing about politics, family, friends or simply "life" on For The People, the stories run deep, the memories push hard, and the joy remains infectious.
To drive the message home further, For The People is accompanied by an album cover created by renowned social/political artist Shepard Fairey's design firm Studio Number One and depicts a black rose, symbolizing change, renewal, new beginnings, courage, confidence, strength and power. Stream the album here
Dropkick Murphys To Play Free Album Release Show
Falling In Reverse and Dropkick Murphys Lead Warped Tour Additions
Dropkick Murphys and Bad Religion Teaming For Summer Of Discontent Tour
Dropkick Murphys Announce St. Patrick's Day Live Stream
Matt Cameron Parts Ways With Pearl Jam After 27 Years- Three Days Grace Take 'Apologies' To No. 1- Ill Nino Reveal New Singer- more
Rare Randy Rhoads Footage Shown At Back To The Beginning Event- Lamb Of God Share Surprise Black Sabbath Cover- Oasis Make Triumphant Return- more
Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton Releasing New Duet 'A Song To Sing'- Hear Russell Dickerson 'Sippin' On Top Of The World'- more
Lorde Almost Tops Billboard 200 With 'Virgin'- KPop Demon Hunters Soundtrack Enjoys Big Second Week- more
Sites and Sounds: Montana Folk Festival Coming to Butte (And It's Free!)
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 1: Sax Man and Pals Set Sail in Europe
5 Star: Styx - Circling from Above
Quick Flicks: Re-Animator 40th Anniversary
Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments
Doctors Order Oz Fox To Sit Out Stryper Tour
Rick Wakeman Forced To Postpone U.S. Tour To Undergo Surgery
Sonata Arctica Announce North American Headline Dates
Idlewild Announce First Album In Six Years
Dan Sugarman of Ice Nine Kills Launches Slipstream
Parcels Share 'Yougotmefeeling' Lyric Video
Dirkschneider & The Old Gang Releasee 'Strangers In Paradise' Video