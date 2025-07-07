Ella Langley Returns To No. 1 With 'Weren't For the Wind'

(Columbia) Ella Langley celebrates another career milestone as her breezy single "weren't for the wind" soars to the No. 1 spot on Mediabase's Country Radio Chart, marking her first solo song to achieve the top position. As her second straight single to reach No. 1, following "you look like you love me" feat. Riley Green, Ella joins an elite group of female artists who have gone back-to-back with their first 2 singles.

Building onto this momentous accomplishment, the song has also been officially certified Platinum by RIAA, becoming her second single to achieve this status. "weren't for the wind" was written by Ella, Joybeth Taylor and Johnny Clawson, with production by Will Bundy.

Originally featured on the deluxe version of her debut album, still hungover, "weren't for the wind" became a radio staple and fan favorite, earning 262 million worldwide streams to date. As Billboard praised, "Her deep Southern drawl is at once sultry, sage and nonchalant, gliding over a breezy, steady rhythm that mirrors the song's want for unencumbered freedom." The song peaked at #23 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming her highest charting single to date.

The accolades come on the heels of Ella's latest single release, "Never Met Anyone Like You (feat. HARDY)". The song marked Ella's biggest solo debut to date with 6.7 million worldwide streams. From the very first note, Ella draws listeners in with intimate vocals laid over a warm acoustic guitar, before the song swells into a powerful country-rock anthem with a surprise plot twist. Co-written with superstar artist and producer HARDY, and hitmaker Jordan Schmidt (who also produced the track), the song takes Ella's signature sound to new heights.

Ella is currently on tour as direct support on Riley Green's North American 'Damn Country Music Tour' and opening for Morgan Wallen on his 'I'm The Problem' Tour. Ella recently announced an extension of her SOLD-OUT still hungover headline tour this fall - with all newly added dates selling out immediately.

still hungover tour fall dates:

August 1 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues *SOLD-OUT

October 9 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater *SOLD-OUT

October 16 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall *SOLD-OUT

October 17 - Helotes, TX - Floore's Country Store *SOLD-OUT

October 18 - Fort Worth, TX - Billy Bob's Texas *SOLD-OUT

October 24 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre *SOLD-OUT

October 30 - Chattanooga, TN - Soldiers & Sailors *SOLD-OUT

October 31 - Starkville, MS - Rick's Cafe Outdoor *SOLD-OUT

November 6 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium *SOLD-OUT

November 7 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium *SOLD-OUT

