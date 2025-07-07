KNEECAP Share 'The Recap' Video

(PIAS) Following their road-block Glastonbury appearance last weekend, the most talked about and debated slot at the festival in years, Irish rap trio KNEECAP have today shared the video for "The Recap" via Heavenly Recordings.

Released initially via their WhatsApp group in late May, and out on DSPs just before they hit the stage at Glastonbury, the track has been causing a stir with the official release clocking in 1 million streams in its first week.

Talking about the video, director Finn Keenan said: "It took a lot of incredibly talented and passionate people to come together to make this video in just over a week. And I can't believe the trust and support we got from Kneecap and their team. A once in a lifetime kind of job. So grateful to each and every one of yiz. More Blacks, More Dogs, More Irish, Mo Chara."

An astonishingly instant summer-smash in waiting, the West Belfast trio collaborated with drum & bass producer Mozey on the Kemi Badenoch baiting track which received its live debut at their momentous headline appearance at this year's Wide Awake Festival in Brockwell Park, London.

Riding in on a punchy bassline and a drum track that effortlessly shifts from post punk rumble to drum and bass explosion, 'The Recap' is a massive statement of intent from the most talked about band in the world and is a guaranteed rallying cry at festivals across the country all summer.

Talking about 'The Recap', Kneecap said: "Taking some of the king's stash of cash is better than taking drugs.

Mozey added: As if Kneecap wasn't rowdy enough I decided to stick them on a drum and bass track.. energy overload!"

