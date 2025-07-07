KPop Demon Hunters Soundtrack Enjoys Big Second Week on the Charts

(Republic) KPop Demon Hunters (Soundtrack from the Netflix Film) soars into the Top 3 on the Billboard 200, marking the highest charting soundtrack of the year. The soundtrack also gathers the largest streaming week for a soundtrack in nearly two years. The soundtrack now claims the #1 Soundtrack Debut of 2025, #1 Billboard Soundtracks chart, #1 Spotify Weekly Global Albums chart, and continues to hold strong at #1 on the iTunes Album Chart. Last week, the soundtrack debuted on the Billboard 200 in the Top 10, marking the highest-debuting soundtrack of the year.

"Your Idol" captures #1 on U.S. Spotify chart marking the first #1 by a male K-Pop group in history, while "Golden" now claims the highest charting song by a K-Pop girl group in U.S. Spotify history. In its second week of release, Netflix's critically acclaimed animated film, KPop Demon Hunters, claimed the #1 spot on the English Film list. The superstar K-pop groups HUNTR/X and the Saja Boys quickly became a global hit, as the film reached the Top 10 in all countries with an additional 24.2 million views in its second week.

The film and the soundtrack came out "Singing, Slinging and Slashing" making it a New York Times certified Critic's Pick embracing what Collider calls "the magical power of music" in "animated harmony" with Variety praising the original songs that make the film "sing" including the chart climbing song "Golden." Mashable proclaims "the soundtrack absolutely slaps," while HITS Magazine echoes calling the release "a bona fide hit."

The soundtrack features original songs written by, Danny Chung, IDO, Vince, KUSH, EJAE, Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk, Lindgren, Mark Sonnenblick, Daniel Rojas, and produced by Teddy Park, 24, IDO, DOMINSUK, Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk, Lindgren, Ian Eisendrath. Original songs are performed by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI, Andrew Choi, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, samUIL Lee, Neckwav, and Lea Salonga. The soundtrack also includes the original song "Takedown" featuring Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung from K-pop powerhouse girl group, TWICE.

KPop Demon Hunters, a Netflix film from Sony Pictures Animation, follows Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey - when they aren't selling out stadiums, they use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet - an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise. KPop Demon Hunters stars Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong and Ji-young Yoo, and is available now on Netflix. Stream the album here

