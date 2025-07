Lorde Almost Tops Billboard 200 With 'Virgin'

(Republic) Lorde's critically acclaimed fourth studio album, Virgin, has made a dominant U.S. chart debut, entering at #2 on the Billboard 200 and securing multiple #1 spots across key Billboard charts this week including No.1 Top Album Sales, No.1 Top Rock & Alternative Albums, No. 1 Top Alternative Albums, No.1 Vinyl Albums, and No.1 Indie Store Album Sales.

The release marks Lorde's strongest U.S. chart debut since Melodrama and underscores the global demand for Virgin, which has already surpassed 250 million streams worldwide. It also represents a career milestone with 31,000 vinyl albums sold in the U.S. - Lorde's best-ever week for vinyl sales.

Virgin continues a remarkable chart legacy for Lorde. All four of her studio albums have debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Alternative Albums in the U.S. Each of her albums has also debuted at #1 in both New Zealand and Australia, reinforcing her enduring global appeal.

Co-produced by Lorde and Jim-E Stack, Virgin blends sonic experimentation with emotionally raw lyricism and features the widely praised singles "What Was That," "Man of the Year," and "Hammer." The album also launches the sold-out UltraSound World Tour, which begins this September in North America and runs through December across the U.S., Canada, UK, and Europe.

The U.S. chart success follows a historic #1 debut on the UK Official Albums Chart - Lorde's first in the territory - along with the artist's highest-ever UK week-one streaming and physical sales.

With Virgin, Lorde continues her evolution as one of the most daring and innovative voices in modern pop - cementing her global influence across both commercial and critical spheres.

LORDE ULTRASOUND 2025 TOUR DATES:

SOLD OUT Wednesday, September 17, 2025 - Austin, TX - Moody Center !*

SOLD OUT Friday, September 19, 2025 - Chicago, IL - United Center !*

SOLD OUT Saturday, September 20, 2025 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle !*

SOLD OUT Sunday, September 21, 2025 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle !*

SOLD OUT Tuesday, September 23, 2025 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center !*

SOLD OUT Wednesday, September 24, 2025 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena !*

SOLD OUT Friday, September 26, 2025 - Boston, MA - TD Garden =!

SOLD OUT Saturday, September 27, 2025 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre =!

SOLD OUT Tuesday, September 30, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center =!

SOLD OUT Wednesday, October 1, 2025 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden !*

SOLD OUT Friday, October 3, 2025 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center !*

SOLD OUT Saturday, October 4, 2025 - Washington, DC - The Anthem !*

SOLD OUT Sunday, October 5, 2025 - Washington, DC - The Anthem !*

SOLD OUT Tuesday, October 7, 2025 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena !^

SOLD OUT Thursday, October 9, 2025 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena !^

SOLD OUT Friday, October 10, 2025 - Milwaukee, WI - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena !^

SOLD OUT Saturday, October 11, 2025 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory !^

SOLD OUT Sunday, October 12, 2025 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory !^

SOLD OUT Tuesday, October 14, 2025 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre =!

SOLD OUT Friday, October 17, 2025 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena =!

SOLD OUT Saturday, October 18, 2025 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum =!^

SOLD OUT Sunday, October 19, 2025 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre !^

SOLD OUT Tuesday, October 21, 2025 - Portland, OR - Moda Center !^

SOLD OUT Wednesday, October 22, 2025 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena !^

SOLD OUT Sunday, November 9, 2025 - Luxembourg - Rockhal $

SOLD OUT Monday, November 10, 2025 - Paris, France - Zenith de Paris - La Villette %

SOLD OUT Saturday, November 15, 2025 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena =%

SOLD OUT Sunday, November 16, 2025 - London, UK - O2 Arena &%

SOLD OUT Monday, November 17, 2025 - London, UK - O2 Arena &%

SOLD OUT Wednesday, November 19, 2025 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro &%

Thursday, November 20, 2025 - Birmingham, UK - Utilitia Arena &%

SOLD OUT Saturday, November 22, 2025 - Dublin, IE - RDS Simmonscourt &%

SOLD OUT Monday, November 24, 2025 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live &

SOLD OUT Tuesday, November 25, 2025 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live &

SOLD OUT Thursday, November 27, 2025 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National !

SOLD OUT Saturday, November 29, 2025 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena !

SOLD OUT Sunday, November 30, 2025 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622 !

SOLD OUT Monday, December 1, 2025 - Munich, Germany - Zenith !

SOLD OUT Wednesday, December 3, 2025 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium !l

SOLD OUT Friday, December 5, 2025 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle !

Saturday, December 6, 2025 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena !

Monday, December 8, 2025 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena !

SOLD OUT Tuesday, December 9, 2025 - Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet !

SOLD OUT Tuesday, December 16, 2025 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

SOLD OUT Wednesday, December 17, 2025 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

SUPPORT KEY

= Blood Orange

! Japanese House

& Nilufer Yana

*Chanel Beads

^Empress Of

% Jim-E Stack

$ Oklou

