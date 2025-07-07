Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton Releasing New Duet 'A Song To Sing'

(EBM) The sound is indelible, rising from an era that's shaped the last five decades of Country music. When Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton emerge from the low-key shuffle, smoky Wurlitzer clouds and silken guitars, it's obvious that "A Song To Sing," arriving this Friday, July 11 and impacting Country radio on Monday, July 14, is destined to join the list of most-beloved classic Country duets. Written together with Jesse Frasure and Jenee Fleenor, "A Song To Sing" marks Lambert and Stapleton's first true duet collaboration and reflects the truth of giving one's soul to the music and heart to the one at home. Pre-save HERE.

"Chris understands this emotion from the inside out, because he and Morgane have both lived it," Lambert says of their co-write. "To have someone so soulful and willing to go into the heart of the feelings, to share the pull of the road and creative life - and what that means when you love someone with every bit of your being is next level. When we finished it, we both knew we wanted to release it, to share it with everyone."

Longtime friends and collaborators, Lambert and Stapleton boast a combined 14 GRAMMY, 33 Country Music Association and 59 Academy of Country Music awards and have each influenced generations with their singular artistries and distinctive creative points of view. Produced by GRAMMY-winning Dave Cobb, "A Song To Sing" allows Lambert - who passed her ACM Entertainer of the Year title to Stapleton in 2023 - to witness the singular reality they share as they harken back to an era of music epitomized by Ronnie Milsap, Waylon Jennings and especially the classic Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers duets.

Of the respected visionaries, Pollstar writes, "at a time when Country is so many things, Lambert and Stapleton seem both a true north and a hinge for the future...Musically robust, they want to make actual Country music with their roots firmly planted, but with the ability to create on their own terms. It's not fighting Music Row as much as fighting for greatness." Pre-save the new duet here

