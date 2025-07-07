Parcels Share 'Yougotmefeeling' Lyric Video

(TOC) Having just performed a joyous and critically-acclaimed set on Glastonbury Festival's West Holts stage, 5-piece band Parcels have released a lyric video for their recent single "Yougotmefeeling," out now via Because Music.

Having previously only played Glastonbury years ago on a much smaller stage, this year's performance on the revered West Holts stage was a landmark moment for Parcels. They performed the coveted "sunset slot" - as the sun set over the crowd on a warm, summery Sunday on Worthy Farm.

The appearance on Glastonbury's West Holts stage was met with widespread critical acclaim, with Billboard UK commenting: "this was one of the stage's biggest, and grooviest, crowds of the whole weekend [...] their live set has since developed into one of the most electrifying shows on the circuit". The Guardian agreed, proclaiming: "when they're good, they're so so good". ShortList chose the performance as one of their Top 10 Best Performances of Glastonbury 2025 and The Independent said: "very impressive, and they sound magnificent". The whole set is available to watch in full (from the UK) on The BBC's iPlayer, and for those wishing to see Parcels live, the band are playing London's OVO Wembley Arena on September 27th.

Watch Parcels' performance at Glastonbury Festival 2025 via BBC iPlayer

Recent single "Yougotmefeeling" is taken from Parcels' forthcoming third studio album, LOVED, set for release September 12th via Because Music. The album follows their previous studio LPs, the critically acclaimed 2021 release Day/Night, and the band's breakthrough debut Parcels from 2018.

Related Stories

Parcels Announce New Album 'LOVED'

News > Parcels