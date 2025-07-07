Sonata Arctica Announce North American Headline Dates

(CSM) In addition to their previously announced support dates with Symphonxy X, the legendary Finnish power metal band Sonata Arctica are pleased to announce five headlining dates on their upcoming North American Tour.
The band comments "It's been awhile since we last toured the US & Canada so it's gonna be really awesome to come back and kick some ass once again. With our new album we made a return to Power Metal so you can expect to hear some favourites from the past that we haven't played in years as well as some new stuff. See you all soon! "
Joining the band as openers on all dates will be the American instrumental band Powerglove. All dates are in support of their critically acclaimed album Clear Cold Beyond, which was released in 2024.
CLEAR COLD BEYOND NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINE DATES
Sep 29 - Toronto, ON - The Mod Club
Sep 30 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Beanfield
Oct 1 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
Oct 2 - Boston, MA - Royale
Oct 4 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
NORTH AMERICAN DATES IN SUPPORT OF SYMPHONY X
Sep. 04 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater
Sep. 08 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
Sep. 10 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile
Sep. 11 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
Sep. 12 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House
Sep. 13 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre
Sep. 14 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall
Sep. 16 - Portland, OR - Dante's
Sep. 17 - Seattle, WA - Neptune
Sep. 18 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
Sep. 20 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre
Sep. 21 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room
Sep. 23 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre
Sep. 24 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
Sep. 25 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II
Sep. 26 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
Sep. 27 - Cleveland, OH - Globe Iron
Sep. 29 - Red Bank, NJ - The Vogel
