Sonata Arctica Announce North American Headline Dates

(CSM) In addition to their previously announced support dates with Symphonxy X, the legendary Finnish power metal band Sonata Arctica are pleased to announce five headlining dates on their upcoming North American Tour.

The band comments "It's been awhile since we last toured the US & Canada so it's gonna be really awesome to come back and kick some ass once again. With our new album we made a return to Power Metal so you can expect to hear some favourites from the past that we haven't played in years as well as some new stuff. See you all soon! "

Joining the band as openers on all dates will be the American instrumental band Powerglove. All dates are in support of their critically acclaimed album Clear Cold Beyond, which was released in 2024.

CLEAR COLD BEYOND NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINE DATES

Sep 29 - Toronto, ON - The Mod Club

Sep 30 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Beanfield

Oct 1 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

Oct 2 - Boston, MA - Royale

Oct 4 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

NORTH AMERICAN DATES IN SUPPORT OF SYMPHONY X

Sep. 04 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

Sep. 08 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

Sep. 10 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile

Sep. 11 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

Sep. 12 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House

Sep. 13 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre

Sep. 14 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

Sep. 16 - Portland, OR - Dante's

Sep. 17 - Seattle, WA - Neptune

Sep. 18 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

Sep. 20 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

Sep. 21 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

Sep. 23 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

Sep. 24 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

Sep. 25 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II

Sep. 26 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

Sep. 27 - Cleveland, OH - Globe Iron

Sep. 29 - Red Bank, NJ - The Vogel

