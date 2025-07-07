The Awakening Launching The Haunting Tour

(SP) South African gothic-darkwave legacy act The Awakening Is touring again for the first time in nearly a decade, kicking things off this week. This time around, it's in support of their new eponymous 12th album.

The 'Haunting Tour 2025' includes headline shows in Germany, France, Canada, the UK and USA, plus co-headlining the legendary Castle Party and Brainstorm Fest, and headlining Glom Fest, taking six acts up the west coast from LA to Vancouver. At various points in Europe, they will be joined by Germany's The Last Decade and Britain's The Royal Ritual.

Now US-based, The Awakening formed in Johannesburg in the late '90s, revolving around ASHTON NYTE, who was anointed as "Johannesburg's Bowie". The Awakening recently shared the video for 'Through The Veil', following 'Mirror Midnight' and 'Haunting', each of which has amassed over one million views.

TOUR DATES - 'HAUNTING TOUR 2025'

July 8 - Bielefeld, Germany - Movie *

July 9 - Berlin, Germany - Maschinenhaus [Kesselhaus in der Kulturbrauerei] *

July 10 - Leipzig, Germany - Naumann's Tanzlokal [Felsenkeller] *

July 11 - Bolków, Poland - Castle Party Festival (co-headline main stage)

Sep 12 - Los Angeles, CA, USA - Lodge Room (headline Glōm Fest)

Sep 13 - San Francisco, CA, USA - DNA Lounge (headline Glōm Fest)

Sep 19 - Portland, OR, USA - Star Theater (headline Glōm Fest)

Sep 20 - Vancouver, BC, Canada - The Cobalt (headline Glōm Fest)

Oct 24 - Leeds, UK - Belgrave Music Hall **

Oct 26 - London, UK - Bush Hall **

Oct 29 - Angers, France - Joker's (Ashton Nyte solo acoustic)

Oct 30 - Angers, France - Le Chabada

Nov 01 - Stuttgart (DE) - MS Wilhelma *

Nov 02 - Karlsruhe (DE) - KOHI! Kulturraum *

Nov 03 - Hannover (DE) - Cafe Glocksee *

Nov 04 - Hamburg (DE) - Nochtspeicher *

Nov 05 - Cologne, Germany - Yard Club [Die Kantine] *

Nov 06 - Dortmund, Germany - Pauluskirche (full band acoustic)

Nov 07 - Apeldoorn, The Netherlands - Brainstorm Festival (full band co-headline main stage)

Nov 08 - Apeldoorn, The Netherlands - Brainstorm Festival (full band acoustic headline theater stage)

Special Guests: * The Last Decade (DE) ** The Royal Ritual (UK)

