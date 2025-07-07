The Commodores & The Three Degrees Added To 2026 Ultimate Disco Cruise And Beyond

(2911) With over 85% of the 2026 Ultimate Disco Cruise and Beyond cabins sold, the music performance lineup continues to get bigger and better! Grammy-award winning group The Commodores, whose hits include "Brick House," "Easy," "Three Times A Lady,", "Sail On," "Still," "Nightshift," and so many more along with Philadelphia's own The Three Degrees will grace the stage of the Norwegian Pearl as it embarks from Miami, Florida, on February 23, 2026, for its 5-day voyage headed to Montego Bay and Grand Cayman.
Already filled with non-stop music entertainment, including over 40 live performances, by KC and The Sunshine Band, The Jacksons, WAR, The Ohio Players, Kid Creole and The Coconuts, Sister Sledge ft. Sledgendary, Evelyn "Champagne" King, The Sugarhill Gang, The Hues Corporation, The Fatback Band, Boogie Wonder Band, Urban Guerilla Orchestra, and Miami Sound Revue in a special tribute to Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine, this 6th sailing is destined to bring back all your disco dreams!
"The Ultimate Disco Cruise and Beyond is truly a one-of-a-kind experience, and we're thrilled to be joined by so many legendary acts once again, to keep this music alive and the dancing experience continuing on our sixth sailing. Everyone onboard is welcome to be who they were during this fabulous era and who they are today as we enjoy this incredible music together," says Alan Rubens, Executive Producer of the Ultimate Disco Cruise and Beyond.
The Norwegian Pearl comes to life with sparkling mirror balls, glitter, and a late-night dance club experience at Studio 55, the hottest nightclub at sea. Themed events take place throughout the week, so don't forget to pack your bell bottoms, platform shoes, and accessories.
Limited cabins remain available, priced at $2,299 per person, which includes all applicable taxes, fees, and gratuities. Monthly payment plans are available through StarVista LIVE. To book your cabin, visit ultimatediscocruise.com.
