Three Days Grace Take 'Apologies' To No. 1

(The Syndicate) Three Days Grace have added another #1 single to their monster catalog as "Apologies" reaches #1 at Mediabase Active Rock radio charts. Produced by Zakk Cervini, Dan Lancaster and Howard Benson, the song served as a follow up to the band's anthem "Mayday", marking the return of original vocalist Adam Gontier, the first single released from the upcoming full-length album, Alienation, due August 22 via RCA Records.

The band shares "We want to thank everyone at radio and especially all of our fans who have supported us through this unbelievable journey. Having 20 Number 1 records is a testament to them. They have stuck with us through every evolution, every riff, every scream. We don't take that lightly. The best is still to come"

Three Days Grace balances moments of extreme emotion on an axis of pummeling hard rock anthems and pensive balladry. Along the way, the multi-platinum record-breaking Ontario, Canada band have amassed billions of streams and millions of album sales, sold out arenas on multiple continents, and reached unprecedented heights, earning a now staggering 20 total #1 entries on the Mediabase Active Rock Chart.

Three Days Grace recently entered the esteemed Spotify "Billions Club" as their rock anthem "I Hate Everything About You" crosses 1 Billion streams on the digital streaming platform. Released in 2003, the single has since become embedded in rock history.

To date, their veritable arsenal of number one includes "Home", "Just Like You", "Pain", "Animal I Have Become", "Never Too Late", "Break", "Good Life", "World So Cold", "Misery Loves My Company", "The High Road", "Chalk Outline", "I am Machine, "Painkiller", "The Mountain", "Infra-Red", "Right Left Wrong", "So Called Life", "Lifetime", "Mayday" and now the addition of "Apologies" to the ever-impressive list.

After Three Days Grace surprised fans with the return of the band's original singer Adam Gontier, the rock giants have announced their epic upcoming record, Alienation, available on August 22 via RCA Records. The twelve-tracks on the record all play a pivotal role in defining this significantly new, but nostalgic, chapter of the band.

Three Days Grace continues to achieve new levels of success, performing at sold-out arena shows with Disturbed, massive festival crowds, a sold-out co-headlining tour in Canada, and hitting the stage at some of the largest venues of their career in Europe.

