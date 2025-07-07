'Time Is Right' For Swedish Supergroup Crowne

(FP) Swedish supergroup Crowne is excited to share "Timing Is Right," the second single taken from their upcoming studio album 'Wonderland,' set for release on August 22, 2025, via Frontiers Music Srl. About the new single, Jona Tee stated: "'Timing Is Right' is about keeping moving forward and rolling with the punches life throws at you."
Vocalist Alexander Strandell commented on the new record by saying: "It feels incredible to share this third chapter with all of you. Working alongside the amazing team at Frontiers and my brothers Jona, Kicken, John, and Love has been an absolute honour. If you're a fan of Art Nation, The Poodles, H.E.A.T., Dynazty, or Europe - this one's for you."
Swedish-based supergroup CROWNE are back with their highly anticipated third studio album, 'Wonderland.' Continuing their musical evolution, the band builds on their signature blend of melodic rock infused with powerful, metal-tinged soundscapes.
'Wonderland' delivers an unforgettable listening experience filled with epic atmospheres, anthemic choruses, and technical brilliance that showcase the band's top-tier musicianship.
At the helm is Alexander Strandell, renowned for his soaring vocals with Art Nation, Lionville, and Nitrate. His impassioned delivery adds intensity and depth throughout the album. Guitarist Love Magnusson (Dynazty) provides electrifying riffs and solos, while Jona Tee (H.E.A.T) crafts lush keyboard textures that elevate the album's cinematic feel. Legendary bassist John Leven (Europe) offers a thunderous low end, and drummer Christian Lundqvist (ex-The Poodles) drives each track with precision and force.
One of the standout moments on the record is "Warlords Of The North," a powerful anthem featuring a songwriting contribution from Biff Byford, the iconic frontman of Saxon. This collaboration adds majesty and weight to an already monumental track.
With 'Wonderland,' CROWNE continues to push the boundaries of melodic heavy rock, delivering a collection of songs that are as emotionally compelling as they are technically impressive. It's an essential release for fans of melodic metal and arena-ready anthems.
