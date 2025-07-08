Britt Clark Delivers 'I Reckon I'll Take A Beer'

(PR) Fort Recovery, Ohio native, now living in Nashville, Tennessee, Britt Clark, released her first summer party anthem on July 4th, 2025 entitled "I Reckon I'll Take A Beer'. The song was written on a summer writer's retreat in August of 2024.
Clark says that, "The song came so naturally. We were sitting on the back porch listing off all the crazy things happening in my season of life. After some chatter, some laughs and a guitar, the song was made and I knew I wanted to cut it instantly. This has by far been one of my favorite songs to be a writer on."
Britt Clark has a knack for being on the rowdier side of country music and this song depicts that part of her personality so well. She claims, "I want to be authentic to my fans. I like to get rowdy. I still shop at Walmart and Goodwill. I am still a normal person even if I chose to be an artist and songwriter for my career. I will never be picture perfect and quite frankly, I don't want to." "I Reckon I'll Take a Beer" is out NOW wherever you get your tunes!
