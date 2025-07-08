David Nail Launching 'Hotel Keys' Single and Tour Next Week

(117) GRAMMY-nominated country artist David Nail is set to release his reflective new single "Hotel Keys" on July 11, with a nationwide "Hotel Keys Tour" launching the day before and continuing into the Fall.

Rooted in reflection and longing, "Hotel Keys" captures the emotional cost of chasing a dream-the moments we take for granted, and the toll life on the road can take. With raw vulnerability and a gripping complementary vocal from co-writer of the song, Dave Barnes, the track paints scenes from cold nights in Baltimore to coffee in Chicago. It's a haunting meditation on memory, identity, and the quiet reckoning that comes with years spent chasing something you love.

To support the release, David will hit the road this Summer, headlining shows across the South, Midwest, and West Coast, including stops at Georgia Theatre (Athens, Ga.), Mohegan Sun (Conn.), Phil Long Music Hall (Colo.), and a return to Nashville for his debut at AmericanaFest 2025.

This new single follows a wave of creative momentum for Nail, who in recent years has embraced his independent path with acclaimed releases like Oh, Mother, Bootheel 2020/2021, and Best of Me, as well as standout 2024 singles "If I Could Call" and "Why" featuring Aubrie Sellers. Now, with "Hotel Keys," he's offering one of his most introspective and resonant tracks to date.

"Hotel Keys Tour" Dates:

July 10 - Charleston, S.C. - Music Farm

July 11 - Greenville, S.C. - Radio Room

July 12 - Athens, Ga. - Georgia Theatre

July 13 - Gainesville, Ga - Boot Barn Hall

July 17 - Richmond, Va. - The Tin Pan

July 18 - Elkton, Md. - Elkton Music Hall

July 19 - Leonardtown, Md. - The Rex

July 26 - Uncasville, Conn. - Mohegan Sun Casino

August 7 - Colorado Springs, Colo. - Phil Long Music Hall

August 8 - Rifle, Colo. - Garfield County Fair

August 15 - Petosky, Mich. - Odawa Casino

August 23 - La Porte, Ind. - La Porte Civic Auditorium

September 12 - Nashville, Tenn. - AMERICANAFEST

September 13 - Huntingdon, Tenn. - Dixie Carter Performing Arts Center=

September 20 - Blue Springs, Mo. - Blue Springs Fall Festival

October 3 - Henderson, Nev. - Sunset Station Hotel & Casino

October 4 - Irvine, Calif. - Irvine Barclay Theatre

October 5 - Paso Robles, Calif. - BarrelHouse Brewing Co. - Brewery and Beer Gardens

October 8 - San Martin, Calif. - Clos LaChance Winery w/ KRTY*

October 9 - Roseville, Calif. - Goldfield Trading Post Roseville

October 16 - Cincinnati, Ohio - Ludlow Garage*

October 17 - Indianapolis, Ind. - 8 Seconds Saloon*

October 18 - Kent, Ohio - The Kent Stage~

October 19 - Ann Arbor, Mich. - The Ark*

October 21 - Grand Rapids, Minn. - Reif Performing Arts Center^

October 22 - Omaha, Neb. - Barnato

October 24 - Wisconsin Dells, Wis. - Crystal Grand Music Theatre

October 26 - Columbia, Mo. - The Blue Note*

November 8 - Livingston, Tenn. - Americanaville at Iron & Oak Event Center~

*on-sale July 11

=on-sale July 21

^on-sale July 28

~on-sale TBA

