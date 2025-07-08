Don McLean Inspired Children's Book 'Vincent: Starry Starry Night' Wins 2025 IBPA Book Award

(2911) The Independent Book Publisher's Association has awarded the Don McLean inspired children's book Vincent: Starry Starry Night a silver award for children's / young adult cover design.

Authored by Judith A. Proffer and illustrated by Yoko Matsuoka with a foreword by Don McLean, Vincent is a lushly illustrated and emotionally poignant introduction to the life and art of Vincent van Gogh. Through themes of creativity, empathy, and emotional resilience, the book has captivated readers across generations, reinforcing Meteor 17 Books' mission to publish meaningful, multi-generational stories.

"I'm quite proud of the work that Judith Proffer and Yoko Matsuoka have created and very pleased with this honor granted to them by the IBPA," stated McLean. "I hope that many will discover the beauty of this children's book!"

Further amplifying the book's reach, Vincent: Starry Starry Night was selected by The Creative Coalition for inclusion in its exclusive National Arts Summit in Las Vegas. Distributed to more than 500 distinguished attendees, this recognition underscores the book's resonance within arts and cultural leadership circles.

The book also recently received a bronze medal for Illustrations at the prestigious Moonbeam Children's Book Awards, which annually recognize exceptional children's literature. Honoring works that inspire imagination, encourage diversity, and instill a lifelong love of reading, the Moonbeam Awards are a benchmark of literary excellence-and Vincent proudly stands among this year's winners.

"Meteor 17's commitment to cultural impact made lending my song to Spencer and Judy to inspire them to craft such a beautiful story Vincent: Starry Starry Night a natural choice," McLean shares. "It's a beautiful reminder of how art and literature can start meaningful conversations, especially with younger generations."

"All of the accolades for Vincent: Starry Starry Night are a true affirmation of our mission at Meteor 17-to tell stories that matter," said Spencer Proffer, CEO and Founder of Meteor 17. "The continued recognition of this book underscores its universal message and enduring relevance."

With an ever-growing list of honors, Vincent: Starry, Starry Night continues to affirm the transformative power of storytelling and the timeless legacy of Don McLean's music. Meteor 17 Books remains dedicated to publishing work that uplifts, resonates, and inspires long after the final page is turned.

Vincent: Starry Starry Night is available for purchase from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, ThriftBooks, and many other retailers.

