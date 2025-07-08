Feuerschwanz and Doro Team Up For 'Valhalla'

(Napalm) Feuerschwanz and metal queen Doro deliver the glorious viking anthem of the year with their galvanizing new collaborative single "Valhalla"! With thunderous riffs, boisterous energy and united vocal power, the song is a triumphant march through Nordic myths and metallic battles. Arriving alongside an incendiary official music video prominently featuring both artists, "Valhalla" is cut from Feuerschwanz's upcoming studio album, Knightclub, out August 22, 2025, via Napalm Records.

"Valhalla" is not just a musical battle cry, but an ode to courage, cohesion and the pursuit of eternal greatness. Between Viking ships and metal stages, two giants of the scene merge into an epic thunderstorm of sound!

Feuerschwanz have undergone an impressive transformation in recent years and, after 20 years as a band and two #1 albums on the official German album charts, are more successful and in demand than ever. Through their participation in the German preliminary round of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025, the band managed to attract an audience of millions and media attention far beyond the borders of the genre.

Feuerschwanz on "Valhalla": "This song is not only for the 'Brothers everywhere', but for ALL Vikings & Valkyries out there! Together with metal legend Doro Pesch, we call on the entire metal community: Let's stand side by side, let's renew the oath and show the world that we all have something in common - namely the love for heavy metal! Together we are strong - we stand together side by side. Peace, love and heavy metal - Feuerschwanz."

Doro on the collaboration: "As soon as I heard 'Valhalla' for the first time, I was immediately hooked and loved the idea of recording this song together. The video is also super epic and beautiful. I love it!"

Related Stories

'Gangnam Style' Given A Metal Makeover By Feuerschwanz

Dominum Unleash 'The Dead Don't Die' Video and Announce Album

News > Feuerschwanz