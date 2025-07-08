Heart Expand Royal Flush Tour With New Dates

(HRPR) The Royal Flush Tour 2025 continues. Following a triumphant return to the stage with shows Across North America 2024 and an electrifying run through the first half of 2025, HEART is set to carry their momentum into the fall with a continuation of their acclaimed Royal Flush Tour.

Praised by critics and embraced by longtime fans, the tour has proven that the band remain a triumphant force of nature-delivering powerhouse performances that blend timeless hits with raw emotion, blistering musicianship, and undeniable stage chemistry.

With a legendary career spanning more than five decades, Heart has cemented their place in music history, selling over 35 million albums worldwide and delivering 20 electrifying Top 40 singles, while racking up a well-deserved array of accolades and awards including the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honor and a Lifetime Achievement Grammy. Heart continues to ignite the stage, performing their beloved, iconic and chart-dominating anthems-including "Magic Man," "Barracuda," "Crazy on You," and "These Dreams."

Heart's current lineup features Ann Wilson (lead vocals and flute), Nancy Wilson (rhythm lead and acoustic guitar, mandolin, mandola, autoharp, blues harp, backing and lead vocals), Ryan Wariner (lead and rhythm guitar), Ryan Waters (lead and rhythm guitar), Paul Moak (lead and rhythm guitar, keyboards, mandolin, banjo and backing vocals), Tony Lucido (bass and backing vocals), and Sean T. Lane (drums and bike).

Ann Wilson said, "Heart personifies rock. Its history is incendiary. While some of the best musicians in the country have played in this band over the years it has always remained up to the moment and true to its self. The music we are making at this moment has timeless teeth, muscle, bone and hair, also poetry, soul and emotion. I'm very proud to be a part of it all and I will give all of myself to it as long as we both shall live. It's magic!"

Nancy Wilson shared, "This tour has been super exciting so far and it just keeps on expanding and enhancing as we go. Every generation has been showing up for the entirely live experience we bring to the stage. Covering everything from big rock energy to those intimate romantic songs we love, I like to say a Heart show is fun for the whole family!"

Heart will be joined by Cheap Trick on the November + December dates unless otherwise indicated.

ROYAL FLUSH TOUR 2025 - NEW DATES

November 12 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas *

November 14 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas *

November 15 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas *

November 18 - Anaheim, CA - HONDA Center #

November 21 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live *

November 23 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena #

December 2 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena #

December 4 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center #

December 6 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana *

December 8 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center *

December 10 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena +

December 12 - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theatre *

December 17 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater *

December 19 - Danville, VA - Caesars Virginia *

December 21 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle *

Previously Announced ROYAL FLUSH TOUR 2025

August 10 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center ^

August 12 - Bakersfield, CA - Dignity Health Arena ^

August 13 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena ^

August 15 - Rancho Mirage, CA - Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage *

August 16 - Prescott Valley, AZ - Findlay Toyota Center ^

August 18 - Loveland, CO - Blue Arena ^

August 19 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

August 21 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center ^

August 23 - Des Moines, IA - Des Moines Civic Center *

August 24 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena ^

August 26 - Akron, OH - The University of Akron - E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall *

August 27 - Allentown, PA - The Allentown Fairgrounds - Grandstand *

August 29 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC ^

August 30 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts +

^ with Todd Rundgren

* An Evening With Heart

# with Cheap Trick

+ Special Guest to Be Announced

