(GS) Gypsy's Kiss, who celebrated their 50th Anniversary in 2024 having been formed in East London in 1974 by David Smith and Iron Maiden's Steve Harris, have announced their third album 'Piece By Piece', which will be released on July 18th.
Founder member David Smith says "We are immensely proud of this album (Piece by Piece), and we believe that we have added more depth and variety to both our songwriting and recordings. This album demonstrates where we are now in 2025 but with a nod to our classic rock and metal roots."
The album was recorded at Pearce's Farm Studios, Wokingham between May 2023 and May 2025, Engineered and mixed by Ian Turner and produced by Ian Turner and Gypsy's Kiss. Pre-order the album here
KISS Kruise: Landlocked In Vegas Announced- Motley Crue And Dolly Parton Take 'Home Sweet Home' To No. 1- Heart Expand Royal Flush Tour- more
Matt Cameron Parts Ways With Pearl Jam After 27 Years- Three Days Grace Take 'Apologies' To No. 1- more
Ray Stevens Undergoes Surgery After Suffering Heart Attack- Rascal Flatts To Livestream Hometown Show- more
NLE Choppa Becomes NLE The Great With 'Messiah (Devil's Diss)'- Sombr’s 'Back To Friends' Is No. 1 Most Streamed Song In The World'- more.
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 2: Dave, Dave, Dave!
Sites and Sounds: Montana Folk Festival Coming to Butte (And It's Free!)
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 1: Sax Man and Pals Set Sail in Europe
5 Star: Styx - Circling from Above
Quick Flicks: Re-Animator 40th Anniversary
KISS Kruise: Landlocked In Vegas Announced
Motley Crue And Dolly Parton Take 'Home Sweet Home' To No. 1
Heart Expand Royal Flush Tour With New Dates
Iron Maiden Precursor Gypsy's Kiss Announce New Album
Puscifer Announces Very Special Intimate Shows
Queensryche And Accept Launching Volume and Vengeance Tour
Xoth Plot Exogalactic Actuality Tour
The Rapture Launching First Headline Tour In 15 Years