Iron Maiden Precursor Gypsy's Kiss Announce New Album

(GS) Gypsy's Kiss, who celebrated their 50th Anniversary in 2024 having been formed in East London in 1974 by David Smith and Iron Maiden's Steve Harris, have announced their third album 'Piece By Piece', which will be released on July 18th.

Founder member David Smith says "We are immensely proud of this album (Piece by Piece), and we believe that we have added more depth and variety to both our songwriting and recordings. This album demonstrates where we are now in 2025 but with a nod to our classic rock and metal roots."

The album was recorded at Pearce's Farm Studios, Wokingham between May 2023 and May 2025, Engineered and mixed by Ian Turner and produced by Ian Turner and Gypsy's Kiss. Pre-order the album here

Related Stories

News > Gypsy's Kiss