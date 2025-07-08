Jack Brassfield Announces New Single 'Rocky Mountain High'

(PLA) Platinum Planet Records recording artist Jack Brassfield is turning up the dial this summer with the release of his new single, "Rocky Mountain High," hitting country radio nationwide via CDX on July 14, 2025. Co-written with fellow songwriter Dustin Rollins, the track delivers a vibrant blend of classic country feel with a modern edge-just in time for summer playlists.

Hailing from Memphis, Tennessee, Brassfield continues to make waves on the country scene. His previous single, "America (Come Together)," also released by Platinum Planet Records, drew national attention earlier this year and earned him a performance spot at the 2025 Republican Inauguration Brunch in Washington, D.C.-a milestone moment in his rising career.

Now based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Brassfield is an exclusive songwriter for LITA Music, balancing his music career with life as a business owner, husband, and father of two. His recent country cuts have been recorded and released by Braden Jamison, Gabe Choate, Legacy Lowenberg, and Jackson Ray. His songs reflect a lived-in authenticity, drawing listeners in with stories that resonate.

With "Rocky Mountain High," Brassfield builds on his reputation for songs that celebrate freedom, roots, and real-life emotion-delivered with unmistakable heart and grit.

"I'm all about a good love song, and this one was inspired by a buddy of mine who was trying to get his girlfriend back," Brassfield says. "It's a classic 'I love this girl' song, and it just felt right to me to make it about Colorado. So many songs have been written about that beautiful state-Merle Haggard, John Denver, Joe Walsh, Tim McGraw, and so many more have made it part of their music. We're hoping for the next big Colorado song!"

Platinum Planet Records is home to an eclectic roster of talent, including Rhonda Vincent, John Schneider, Charlie McCoy, Tobi Lee, Tiffany Ashton, Corey Pursley, Kyndl, Juli Tapken, Stephanie Rabus, LeeAnna McGuire, Joey Hancock, Justin Peters, Kimberley Dahme, Levi Blom, and Callie McKinney.

Related Stories

News > Jack Brassfield