JD Shelburne Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut

(BNPR) Country Trailblazer JD Shelburne won the hearts of many new fans on Saturday, July 5th, as he stepped onto the stage of the Grand Ole Opry. With heartfelt gratitude to fans and unwavering faith, JD Shelburne fulfilled a lifelong dream of performing on the infamous circle on the Grand Ole Opry stage.

Opening with "Summertime All Year," a sunny preview of what's to come on his anticipated September 2025 release of his new album Raised on the Good Stuff. He wrapped the set with the heartfelt hit "Church Pew Bar Stool," a chart-topper on CMT and viral favorite with more than 100K views. Shelburne had the crowd singing along from the first note.

The evening was filled with standout moments for JD Shelburne, who was met with an outpouring of support from fans. While the exact number is unknown, the energy in the room and the flood of social media posts mentioning his name made it clear how much his music resonated, including a social post from the Opry with his name in it! A true highlight of the night came as Shelburne had the chance to connect with country legends Steve Wariner, John Conlee, and Crystal Gayle before and after his performance. Their kindness and encouragement-telling him he belonged on that stage-made a lasting impression and added a deeply personal and meaningful touch to an already unforgettable experience.

JD Shelburne shared his recollection of the night, stating," Everything about being on the Opry was spectacular. I made my Grand Ole Opry debut in front of my peers, family, and so many of my fans! It will be a moment that will be forever etched in my memory. I can only hope to do this more than once for the rest of my life. There are no words to describe the feeling I had stepping in that circle for the first time. Thank you, Grand Ole Opry. You've made my year!" he added, "On June 20th, my biggest career dream came true when the Grand Ole Opry invited me to make my debut. Years of prayer, long miles on the road, and faith that a Kentucky kid could be Opry-worthy led to this moment. Joining that storied stage is the pinnacle of everything I've poured into music-sacrifice, perseverance, and unwavering faith. To my loyal friends and fans, your faith paved my path to that sacred stage. You were beside me when I stood in that cherished wooden Circle."

Upcoming Tour Dates

07-17-25 - Destination Reps Summer Event (Private Event) - Chicago, IL

07-18-25 - American Osteopathic Association (AOA) House of Delegates Performance - Chicago, IL

07-19-25 - Meiners Lake Bash (Private Event) - Bee Spring, KY

07-23-25 - Meade County Fair - Brandenburg, KY

07-26-25 - Belterra Casino Resort - Florence, IN

07-27-25 - Oldham County Picnic (Private Event) - La Grange, KY

08-07-25 - Downtown Downbeat Concert Series - Danville, KY

08-09-25 - Prodigy Vineyards & Winery - Frankfort, KY

08-16-25 - Prairie Inn Bar & Grill - Dorsey, IL

08-17-25 - Prairie Inn Bar & Grill - Dorsey, IL

08-22-25 - Charley's Cure Fest @ WesBanco Amphitheater - Mount Washington, KY

08-30-25 - Maker's Mark Distillery - Loretto, KY

09-05-25 - Joe's Older Than Dirt - Louisville, KY

09-06-25 - Festival of the Horse - Georgetown, KY

09-19-25 - Clarkson Honeyfest - Clarkson, KY

09-20-25 - Fall Heritage Festival - Cowan, TN (Opening for Exile)

09-27-25 - TBA - Liberty, KY

10-04-25 - Springfield Sorghum Festival - Springfield, KY

10-18-25 - Portland Christian Fall Festival - Louisville, KY

10-24-25 - Fourth Street Live! Friday Night Concert Series - Louisville, KY

11-01-25 - Options & Opportunities Gala - Shepherdsville, KY

11-08-25 - Private Event - Simpsonville, KY

11-11-25 - Ole Red Nashville (National Work Comp Private Event) - Nashville, TN

11-15-25 - Joe's Older Than Dirt (Acoustic Pop-Up Show) - Louisville, KY

11-29-25 - Caesars Southern Indiana - Elizabeth, IN

12-05-25 - A JD Shelburne Christmas in Kentucky @ Alice Theater - Leitchfield, KY

12-06-25 - TBA - Corydon, IN

04-30-26 - Hotel Bourre Bonne - Rooftop Derby Performance - Louisville, KY

05-29-26 - Rough River State Park Summer Concert Series - Falls of Rough, KY

More dates coming soon...

